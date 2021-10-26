5 Best Rated Massagers on the Market

Getting a good massage can be one of the best ways to relieve your body from the pains and strains it accumulated throughout your daily routine. These days, however, booking a massage therapist can be difficult, with the various COVID-19 related restrictions that are often suddenly imposed throughout Australia.

That doesn’t mean you need to give up the idea of getting a massage. You just need to be a little creative with it. By which we mean – considering buying a massager to help you instead.

There are tons of great massagers available that are proven to help with pain relief and muscle injury recovery. But, to choose the right one, you need to know the type of massager that would be suitable for your needs.

From the manually operated to the vibrating wearables, here is a selection of massagers that have received rave reviews:

This Knee Wrap Massager with Heat and Vibration can be a great option if you often strain your knees in the same area, which can be a daily occurrence if you do high-impact exercises that specifically target your knee joints or suffer from arthritis.

This massager offers both heat therapy and vibration to provide relief. You can turn up the heat until 65 degrees Celsius, and you can choose to activate your massager for 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

Use it for: Strained knees to decrease the risk of repetitive injury.

If you need a massager that can help your nerve pain, this 5 in 1 Joint Massager with TENS and Air Bag Compression can be the right choice for you. It comes equipped with multiple massaging options: hot compress therapy, adjustable up to 65 degrees Celsius; cold laser therapy through twenty light heads; TENS therapy with 26 intensity levels plus a vibrating massager option.

Owing to its design, the 5 in 1 Joint Massager can be used for your knee, shoulder, as well as your elbow.

Use it for: Body parts where you’re experiencing joint pains.

Despite its name, this wearable massager can be used for various parts of your body – not just your back and neck. People have wrapped the massager on their feet, their arms, and their thighs. Like most massagers, the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager self-vibrates, although it only has three speed modes.

That’s not all the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager can do, however: it also has a hot compress mode, allowing it to heat up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Use it for: General pain-relief on aching body parts.

Percussion massage guns are considered one of the best massagers to get for yourself because of their versatility. With its handheld form, the XFT Triangle Handle Percussion Massage Gun is also known for this. Its highly adjustable vibration speed, allows you to control the intensity of the massage you need on specific parts of your body.

Despite its ability to reach 3200 rpm at its maximum speed, this massage gun would not disturb your tranquillity since it only operates at 45dB – as quiet as an electric toothbrush.

Use it for: Decreasing muscle strain and pain in certain body areas.

Despite its odd shape, the Thera Cane Massager works quite well if you’re seeking a massager that can be used across more extensive areas of your body. This massager is equipped with six ball-shaped ends that can be used to specifically target certain points of your body simultaneously.

The Thera Cane Massager will be a great option if you are already aware of the pressure points that you need to target to relieve your pains. Unlike the other massagers in this list, the Thera Cane Massager is manually operated.

Use it for: Deep tissue massage that targets myofascial trigger points.

The five massagers above provide a range of options for your massaging needs, both for general relaxation purposes and therapeutic applications. Choose the massager that would offer the most relief to the body parts that you often put a lot of strain on.