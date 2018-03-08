5 Cars under $40k that depreciate slowly

A car is a depreciating asset, but by choosing the right brand and model, you can minimise the loss when you re-sell your car.

Here we’ll focus on cars you can buy brand new in 2018 for under $40,000 predicted to attract the least depreciation. From sports cars to family SUVs you’ll be able to make a purchase that protects your hip pocket.

Toyota 86

Choosing from a manual or automatic, this sports coupe is designed to give you an enjoyable and classy driving experience. Both transmissions have six-speeds and rear-wheel drive, with the manual using 8.4L/100km and the automatic 7.1L/100km.

In 2018 it has four seats and two doors, with ISOFIX points in the back seats. It’s a dynamic and fun driving experience that’s affordable too.

Subaru WRX

This sporty car has engine sound you don’t find in the Toyota 86 and a more aggressive style. Its looks are a little more ‘street-racer’ aggressive, and it also comes in under our $40,00 price tag when brand new. With four doors, the back seats are easier to access, and the boot is decent-sized. It’s a performance car that gives you space for your life’s needs.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota is a brand that’s known for reliability, so it’s no surprise that they also make the best value-holding small car too. With excellent safety features, a choice of 3 or 5 doors, and fuel economy at just 6.4L/100km, this makes a sensible city car that’s actually under $20,000.

Subaru Impreza

An alternative to an SUV and sales figures that nearly equal those of the Subaru Forester, the Impreza is a sedan, hatch or wagon with polished, simple design that’s large enough to be a practical family car.

It’s all-wheel-drive with a continuous variable transmission, using 7.2L/100km and priced under $35,000 for the top spec model.

Honda CRV

This small SUV feels super-safe to drive and makes an ideal family car, with a seven-seat option if you need extra space. It’s a spacious on-road SUV and can tow 600kg.

With continuous variable transmission and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, it uses 7.4L/100km. This compact crossover can be purchased in 2018 for $35,490.

Article provided by Positive Lending Solutions