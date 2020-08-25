5 Common Health Mistakes Women Nearing 60 Make

Mistake #1: Playing martyr to menopause

Life can and should be an amazing experience for woman in there 50s and nearing 60. It’s a time in our lives when we can truly stress-bust and take relaxing seriously. Unfortunately, there are a number of common mistakes we make as women, which affect our lives. As the adage goes, age is nothing but a number. If you take good care of your health and make some simple changes to your home, you can add decades to your life and live them to the fullest. Here’s a list of five common health mistakes that women approaching their 60s often make.

I totally get it. Menopause isn’t fun. The night sweats, hot flashes, mood swings, the overall changes your body goes through—they can all put you through the wringer. Try not to allow your hormones to win the battle. If you never let your monthly periods stop you from doing what you love, why should you let menopause bring you down?

There are plenty of options for dealing with your menopause symptoms. Hormonal therapy is one option however there are many other alternatives. If hormonal therapy isn’t for you, then you may want to look into alternative medicines or services. You could also see a doctor who specialises in menopause to explore what treatments are available however you should also explore naturopathy for alternative options.

Mistake #2: Giving up on sex

The vaginal dryness and irritation that typically accompanies menopause can make you think twice about having sex when you’re nearing your 60s. After all, vaginal dryness can make sex less enjoyable and sometimes painful. Many avoid sex altogether because they believe they’re too old for it.

Well guess what—research has shown that women in their 70s and even 80s reported enjoying sexual relations at least twice a month. In fact, sex can feel better during your senior years. The risk of becoming pregnant is no longer a problem. To get over the physical challenges that come with having sex in your middle years, you can use lubricants, practice yoga, or do pelvic floor exercises.

Mistake #3: Giving in to weight gain

It’s a fact that a woman’s metabolism slows down as she ages, making weight gain common. Just because it’s common, doesn’t mean you can’t maintain a weight you are happy with. You can definitely stay trim even when you’re in your 60-somethings if that’s important to you. According to medical research, exercising 30 minutes daily in two 15-minute sessions can do wonders in keeping the unwanted weight off. Be careful with diet selection and choose an eating plan that will work for you long term. Smart eating means being mindful of what you eat and when. Ensure you eat a balanced diet with plenty of veggies, fruits and lean protein. In fact, we all lived through years of poor dieting advice and many of us could improve our health simply by increasing the protein we consume.

Mistake #4: Neglecting your heart

Heart disease is the most common cause of death for women in Australia. The older you get, the higher your risk is of facing a stroke or a heart attack. Your heart will need more and more TLC as you get older. How do you take care of your heart? Aside from avoiding the usual stressors, consider exercising daily, eating well and practice relaxation techniques like mindfulness meditation. Also, keep a close eye on your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose. Ideally you should consult your doctor on a more frequent basis as you age so you can monitor any potential issues are make the necessary lifestyle changes to improve your health.

Mistake #5: Ignoring health screens

Let’s face it—you may have neglected your own health in your younger years when you probably put everyone’s needs before your own. You may have had a young family who you gave much of your time and emotional support too. You may have avoided going to the doctor’s whenever you were sick whilst in your 20s and 30s. That will have to change! As your age, your body becomes more vulnerable to illness. Make going to the doctor’s a regular habit, if only to get your health screens done. Among the health screens you should be paying attention to are: mammograms, PAP screens, blood pressure, bone density screening, cancer screening, and many others. Work with your doctor towards preventing potential health issues and get the support you deserve.

Age is nothing but a number. You can be fabulous and live your life to the fullest even when you’re nearing your 60s. It’s time to make time for yourself and enjoy your life!