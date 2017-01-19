5 Cool things to treat yourself to in 2017!!

1. Samsung Galaxy S8

As times change, technology develops and ideas flourish there are constantly new, cool products and gadgets that are simply incredible. Below is a list of the 5 coolest things to possibly treat yourself to in 2017! To stay up to date on all of the best products and amenities check out Look what’s cool

This is Samsung’s first opportunity to mend its reputation and reliability from the Galaxy Note 7 catastrophe. The chance will come with the launch of its new leading smart phone, the Galaxy S8, in the spring of 2017.

Whilst there isn’t much information about the device at this time, Samsung has announced that it will now have new assistant software, VIV (The artificial intelligence start-up Samsung bought earlier this year). Oh, and VIV was established by the same individuals who built Siri. This will definitely be one to watch for.

2. The next iPhone

Every year, there is a ridiculous amount of rumours that spread about the upcoming iPhone, however this year there is expected to be a complete redesigning process, improving the phone’s faults and developing new concepts and features to make the IPhone 8 the best apple device yet! The iPhone 8 is supposed to have an all-glass design, a biological LED display for better pictures, no home button, new screen sizes, and the list goes on. 2017 will mark the iPhone’s 10th birthday, so it’s to be assumed that Apple to go all out to mark the circumstance.

3. Nintendo Switch

March 2017 is going to be an immense month for Nintendo fans. That’s when the iconic game company will release the Nintendo Switch, the new gaming console that works on TV’s and doubles as a portable device. Nintendo broadcasted the Switch in a three-minute video.

4. PS4 PRO

We all need some amusement as we are all back at work, and the PS4 PRO may do the job. The new console delivers awesome 4K gaming. It also has better a graphics processor, faster RAM and a superior standard hard drive. The PS4 PRO is also enhanced for virtual reality. So if you are even slightly fascinated by VR gaming then you may want to contemplate getting yourself one of these!

5. Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

Do you recall the self-lacing shoes that Nike was working on designing? Yeah, you read correctly! They are truly releasing the first ever version of their “adaptive lace” trainer. It will be obtainable at Nike’s Soho store and NIKE+ Club House in New York. So start the New Year by never having to do up your laces again.