5 Disastrous Gifts You Should Never Buy Anyone

There’s no such thing as a bad present – right?

That might not be as true as you’d think. Unfortunately, many of us have been the recipient of a bad gift in the past, and even more of us have accidentally given one.

The good news is that most of the time, a bad gift isn’t a huge problem. Your friend or loved one will stay say thank you, or they’ll be honest about the present, and hopefully you’ll learn your lesson for next time. However, there are some “bad” gifts that are way worse than others. Today, we’re going to cover some of the top things you should never buy someone you care about.

1. Underwear

Unless someone has specifically asked for a certain pack of underwear or a lingerie set they’ve seen somewhere; you’re going to make the wrong impression here. Buying someone underwear can sometimes come across as an implication that you’re expecting to be able to see them wearing it.

There’s also the risk that if you’re doing a gift exchange in front of other people (like friends and family), the person opening the gift is just going to end up feeling embarrassed. The only real times to consider buying underwear for anyone is on a valentine’s day celebration, an anniversary, or after they’ve asked for it.

2. A Pet

Is there anything cuter than the idea of seeing someone open a box with a little kitten or puppy inside? A furry friend can be a wonderful companion – but it’s also a lot of commitment, and work. You should never buy a pet as a present, because there’s always so many things that could go wrong. You could end up buying the pet for someone who can’t afford to look after them, or you might find that the person doesn’t have enough time to care for the pet.

Giving someone an animal means providing them with another life to care for. It’s not something that should ever be taken lightly. The only time to “gift” a pet would be when that person has actively decided to go and adopt an animal, and they’ve already planned everything out.

3. Diet or Weight Loss Items

Okay, if someone asks you specifically to buy them a gym membership for the next six months, then you can go ahead and do that. Beyond that, you should avoid fitness, weight loss, and diet items entirely. Ultimately, these gifts will always make the wrong impression unless the person already asked to receive them.

Even if the person you’re buying for has talked about losing weight before, that doesn’t mean that you should “agree” with them by giving them a set of workout DVDs. People can often be very sensitive about their weight and their health, so buying something to help the person to become fitter and healthier might come across as an insult.

4. A Huge Item

Ever found yourself with a bit of extra cash in your pocket? Maybe you got an awesome bonus at work, and you want to surprise the person you love with something huge. On the one hand, this can be an excellent way to celebrate. On the other, it’s putting that person under a huge amount of pressure – because they know that they can never repay you.

Buying someone a car for their birthday means that when the time comes for them to get you something for your birthday, they’re going to feel pretty crappy about themselves. Unless you’re married to the person and you’re both going to benefit from this huge present, you should probably avoid it. Even then, it’s best to discuss major acquisitions with your partner first.

5. Clothes

Finally, clothing is just way too tricky to be a reasonable gift item – unless you’re getting something very basic, or you’re buying for someone who you know very well. If you’re buying a jumper for your spouse, then you probably already know their size and their style preferences. However, buying a skirt or a top for a friend means making assumptions possibly too soon in the relationship.

With clothing, it’s easy to end up picking the wrong size and insulting the other person, or just buying something that they’re never going to wear. If you really want to buy clothing, you could stick with the basic pair of socks or a tie, but this is likely to come across as less thoughtful, as they’re such common gifts.

All things considered, it’s best to choose a gift that suits their interests. This way, you know that whatever you buy isn’t going to disappoint or offend and the receiver of the gift will appreciate that you’ve taken notice of their hobbies and interests in order to choose something accordingly.