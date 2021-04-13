What’s the first thing you notice about someone? For many people, someone’s eyes are the first thing that they notice. And with everyone wearing face masks that cover their mouths and half their face, our eyes – and eye makeup – are getting even more attention!

Eye makeup is particularly useful if you’re trying to make your eyes look more open and lifted – assuming that you know how to use eye makeup to look younger! We have rounded up 5 simple eye makeup ideas for a wide-eyed and youthful look that you can easily recreate at home using DB Cosmetics’ must-have eye makeup products that are both cruelty-free and affordable.

Our 5 easy eye makeup looks to try at home

Look #1: Brow makeup & Mascara

Keep it simple with a natural eye makeup look. You can enhance your eyes without making them too dramatic with just a couple of coats of mascara. A little mascara will go a long way and help open the eye, giving your eyes that wide-awake look – even at the end of a long day!

Want to know how to do brows naturally? A light or clear brow gel will also enhance your natural eyebrows and keep them in place.

Look #2: Brow makeup, Mascara & Eyeliner

To build your look, start by adding some eyeliner to create more definition and shape around the eye. But to keep your look youthful and light, we recommend avoiding eyeliner on the bottom waterline. Instead, apply it to the eyelids and do a slightly winged eyeliner to open up the eyes and naturally make them seem bigger.

For the best results, choose an eyeliner colour that compliments your eye colour: green or brown eyeliner for green eyes, black eyeliner for dark brown eyes, and grey eyeliner for blue eyes. To ensure it stays put all day, opt for water-resistant eyeliner!

Look #3: Brow makeup, Mascara & A hint of eyeshadow!

Add a pop of colour to your basic eye makeup products to make your eyes look even brighter! By choosing an eyeshadow palette with several colours, you have options and can switch it up depending on your mood or your schedule. For everyday natural eyeshadow looks, opt for a neutral colour to enhance the overall appearance of the eye and to compliment eye colour. And for special events, spice it up with bolder colours.

Here’s our top tip for eye makeup that makes you look younger: choose matte eyeshadows over shimmery eyeshadows. Matte eyeshadows have the benefit of adding colour and shading without drawing attention to the creases on your lids.

Look #4: Brow makeup, Mascara & Highlighter

Keep it minimal with a curling mascara to open the eyes, and brow makeup to define your face. To keep a barely-there eye makeup look, skip the colour and eyeliner – sometimes, less is more. But to instantly elevate the look, apply a touch of highlighter to the brow bone. That will make you look effortlessly glam, without overdoing it. That’s how you make eye makeup look natural!

Look #5: Brow makeup, Mascara, Eyeshadow & Highlighter

Let’s combine everything we learned so far into the ultimate glam look! While the brow makeup, mascara and coloured eyeshadow will add depth, the final touch of highlighter to your brow bone and the inner corner of the eye will open up the look. Highlighter will light up your face, make your eyes seem brighter, more open and younger – and it will naturally draw attention to your eyes, making them your best feature!

Create the perfect eye makeup look

Now that you have a couple of eye makeup tips and tricks up your sleeve, it’s time to recreate these looks! Browse DB Cosmetics’ range of basic eye makeup products that are Certified Cruelty Free and 100% Vegan. With some of the best eye makeup for older women, their products are free of nasties such as parabens, talc, and bismuth meaning they are safer for your skin. You will find everything you need to recreate these at-home eye makeup looks!