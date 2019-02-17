5 Effective Tips To Get Rid Of Your Extra Body Fat

Body fat is more than a nuisance and causes lots of problems. Overall, it is significantly prevalent among individuals from all across the globe. Extra body fat creates a significant risk factor of diabetes, heart disease, and other serious health conditions. Reducing overall body fat may help improve your health. This article discusses certain effective ways that can come handy if you want to shed those extra kilograms of body fat.

Estimating if you have excess body fat

Staying healthy can turn out to be a tasking process if your body contains a considerable amount of body fat. A quick and decently reliable way to do this is by using this army BMI calculator to estimate your body fat percentage based on just a few basic physical measures you can take in the comfort of your home. It uses a formula derived through extensive research by the U.S. Army and it is used as part of the assessment of physical-readiness of would-be soldiers.

Exercise to reduce extra body fat

Exercise is indeed the best option when it comes to dealing with the excess amount of body stored in your body. Those who cannot make it to the gym can change their lifestyle activity and add a few basic exercises in their routine. Also, don’t forget the high-intensity interval exercises. Moreover, increase your lifestyle activity by adding more steps in your day so that you can effectively burn calories throughout the day. This can be readily done by making specific changes like taking stairs instead of elevators.

Making vegetables and fruits your priority

In addition to lean protein, make vegetable and fruits constitute an integral part of your meals. Fruits and vegetables contain a lot of vital and healthy nutrients your body that you should not miss out. However, you can choose your own way of taking this nutrient in your diet.

Either you can make fruits or vegetable salad, cook the vegetable in soup, or even hide these fruits in a smoothie. Moreover, raw fruits are better than cold-pressed juices.

Water should be your number one drink every time

Typically, people should drink 8 glasses of water on a daily basis. This is because water is considered to be way better when compared to other caloric beverages. Moreover, water is undoubtedly helpful in order to keep your body hydrated so that you can carry out your daily routine without any hassle.

You should also avoid sweetened, calorie beverages like sodas, juices or energy drinks. They will add calories to your diet which might increase body fat.

Stop stressing as it might add more body fat

Stress can make you gain fat by triggering the adrenal glands to produce cortisol, which is also known as the stress hormone. Stressful conditions can not only create a mental depression for you but also increase appetite, thus driving abdominal fat storage. Under a stressed situation, your body produces more cortisol which leads to a large waist along with adding to fat gain around the middle. However, stress can be relieved by getting engaged in pleasurable activities like yoga or meditation.

Track your food intake and use body fat formula

In order to lose your extra body fat, you need to gather information about your food intake and calories. Such a record could be effectively made using a food tracker or maintaining a food diary. There are various macro trackers available that can let you note the intake of protein, carbs, fiber, calories, and overall nutrient intake.