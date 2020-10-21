5 Eyewear Looks to Spring Into This Year

If you’re obsessed with accessorizing and are always looking for ways to revamp your style, this guide is for you! As days get warmer and we emerge from our winter lockdown hibernation, treat yourself to a new pair of sunnies or specs to keep you on-trend and your peeps protected.

A look at the eyewear trends straight from the catwalks this year sees a shift from slim & less protective styles to larger, more shielding ones. This year, we’re seeing a return to well-known, forever favourites like aviators, cat-eyes, and other traditional oversized shapes. Each of these styles can be easily integrated into your wardrobe no matter your individual look! Let’s explore the best new designs worth taking a look at this season:

1. Shield Sunglasses

There continues to be an upward trend in favour of shield sunglasses, especially those with an oversized and crossover lens design. Last year, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez were rocking this style, and we don’t see the trend dying down anytime soon. This design is modern, while also providing full-range eye protection- making it indispensable for optimal eye care and great style.

Be the life of a party, on zoom or at any socially distanced get-together, with these trendy Moschino sunglasses tol keep you looking chic and protect your vision from harmful UV rays. The design is streamlined to look both edgy and slightly sporty, making it a versatile style choice for the fall. A really cool feature is that these sunglasses are wraparound and not bi-framed, meaning you get seamless coverage from the front and sides, hence your eyes aren’t distracted by separating one lens from another. These sunnies are made to be durable and at Vision Direct, they’re available with a 24-month warranty.

2. Oversized Sunglasses

When in doubt, go oversized! You can never go wrong with a pair of Versace’s oversized sunglasses. Keeping in line with the idea of shielding the eyes for protection, oversized sunglasses are all the rage amongst popular designers right now.

Try the look with a pair of Versace oversized baby pink sunglasses with exquisite spiral details on the arms. These sunnies scream “spring vibes” with their soft pastel frame and light lenses. They’re for sure an evergreen pair that’ll reap style dividends over this season and the next.

3. Aviators

Aviators are a must-have for any eyewear enthusiast. Every season, brands put their own spin on this classic style and this year, there was a trend for aviator sunglasses in vibrant shades of pink or purple.

Go all out with your style when you’re rocking aviators. Have fun this new season with these vibrant mirror lens sunglasses by Ray Ban. Pick from an assortment of colors at Vision Direct for a look that suits your personality!

Alternatively, you can also take a look at these really trendy, slightly pentagonal shaped aviator eyeglasses from Smartbuy Collection to get the latest spring look. At less than $30, these glasses can take you from day to night. Vision Direct can supercharge any pair of glasses or sunglasses as per your prescription, however they can also be enhanced with special features such as polarisation and photochromic lenses. Sounds like a great deal!

4. Unusual shapes

For those who like to play around with their style and are craving a unique new look to step out of the house in, this is the category to keep your eye on.

Emilio Pucci makes these very distinctive designer sunglasses with lilac purple and green accents on the frame and mirror brown lenses. Wear these edgy sunnies the next time you want all eyes on you, while staying protected. The material is hypo-allergenic, making it suitable for even those with the most sensitive skin. In addition, this is available in 3 other shades and Vision Direct provides a 2 year warranty on these sunglasses.

5. White Frame Sunglasses

Ever since the ‘60s, we’ve seen this style come afloat again and again. We love this style for both spring and summer to compliment a lighter wardrobe.

Any style guide would be incomplete without mentioning Balmain. These ivory white sunglasses with gradient brown lenses and beautiful detailing in golden are spring style approved; in fact they are all-season approved because of the neutral undertones and the subtle premium detailing on the temples. These sunnies are perfect for adding angles and dimension to the face and are perfect for those with a round or oval face.

Have fun with your style this new season and try on any of the sunnies seen here from home with the help of Vision Direct’s online try-on tool. If you’re looking to add a prescription to your shades but can’t remember the details, you can easily retrieve them with the Lens Scanner app too.