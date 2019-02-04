5 February 2019 is Chinese New Year and it’s the Year of the Pig! But What Does It Mean?

Being honest, generous, sharing and caring will all be important attributes as we head into Chinese New Year tomorrow under the sign of the Brown Earth Pig according to leading spiritualist, Rose Smith.

Rose Smith runs Absolute Soul Secrets, the largest psychic and spiritual network in the southern hemisphere and she says it’s a time to for people to apply a balanced energy to help you keep your feet firmly on the ground.

“Those taking short cuts being selfish and intolerant will strike additional problems this year. The intentions of dishonest and selfish people are incompatible with the background feminine Earth Pig energy which enjoys positive social interaction and healthy community,” said Rose.

“It’s time to embody pig energy and work hard, make some money and share with others.”

“You could do some charity work, help someone out, or be extra kind to someone who needs it. Doing this helps with good luck and wonderful opportunities in career, finances and personal life.”

“To reap the rewards of 2019, go to some extra effort to be generous, honest, hardworking, patient and true.”

“In the Year of the Earth Pig, people born in Earth years – those years ending in an 8 or a 9, need to be a bit careful with their diet as they may have tendencies to put on unwanted weight.”

“It will be an intensely powerful year and people will need to make compromises, act with integrity and trust our higher selves.”

“During the 2019 Year of the Pig there is likelihood of chaos and confusion. At times pigs like to get down in the mud and dirty themselves up a bit, in order to regulate their own body temperature.”

“We will need to get deeply in touch with our own pig energy to successfully self-regulate during the chaotic ride of 2019. “

“This means thinking for ourselves and not going along with the herd in every respect.”

Spiritualist and psychic Rose Smith explained what the year means for Western Astrology signs:

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius: Get in touch with the burning desires of your heart.

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius: Use your communicative abilities and mind to advance society.

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces: Call on Pig energy for positivity and balance in the physical world.

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: Allow yourself to be inspired so you can inspire others.

“Earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are already pretty grounded so they need to watch that they are not overly grounded, getting stuck in the mud.”

“Too much grounding and caution could put the kybosh on great opportunities and inspiration. It could also lead to feelings of depression.”

“In the traditional Chinese astrology system, it is believed unlucky if the element of the year of your birth coincides with the same element of the same year.”

“Therefore, this year if you were born in the Year of the Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 or 2019 you could take special precautions such as wearing jade accessories or doing rituals.”

“It is said people should not wear brown, black or red as it is a brown year. Traditionally, they should choose complementary colours such as blues, greens, yellows and white.”

“I must say I haven’t found the traditional belief to be completely accurate.”

“It hasn’t been at all unlucky for me personally. Quite the opposite in fact, I have experienced liberation and increased good luck.”

“I have always found the year beforehand to be more restrictive. But if you think you need to, you can always employ a remedy such as a ritual to diffuse bad luck.”

Rose has been running the Absolute Soul Secrets network of psychics throughout Australia and overseas for the past 19 years. Prior to that she worked as a counselor in a local women’s health centre and taught ethics and counseling at Southern Cross University. Rose has completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Canberra and has a degree in psychology.