5 Fun and Inexpensive Ways to Get Fit in 2017

Less than two weeks into the New Year and we’re told that most people have already given up on their New Year’s Resolutions. Maybe it’s because gym memberships and personal trainers are too expensive and works-out really aren’t much fun, that most people find it impossible to stick to a New Year’s Resolution related to improving their health and fitness. But there are some pretty simple and inexpensive ways to get fit this year and you may even have a little fun along the way.

Walking

It’s the easiest form of exercise to do and it will cost you nothing but a little time (30 minutes a day) and a comfortable pair of walking shoes. If you don’t have half an hour to set outside each day, think about incorporating more movement into your daily routine. For example, if you live within 30 minutes or so of your workplace, leave the house a little earlier and walk to work. If you have to commute by public transport, walk to the bus stop or train stain. If you have to drive, park a little further away and walk to your workplace.

Get on Your Bike

Riding a bike for fitness can be a lot of fun. It can also be an inexpensive mode of transport. While the cost of purchasing a bike can run into the thousands, most of us can get by with just a basic model and a quality standard helmet. However, it’s best in the beginning that you stay clear of the roads because even the most experienced bike riders can find it difficult to share the road with motorists who aren’t always as considerate of bike riders as they should be.

Getting Outside with the Kids or Grand Kids

We’re always hearing about how children don’t get enough exercise but it’s not just the kids who could benefit from a little outside play. Whether it’s throwing a ball around in the park, or just mucking about in the backyard, spending time with the kids can be a lot of fun and very rewarding for everyone involved. If you don’t spend a lot of time outside, you could probably benefit from a little more Vitamin D from the sun and keeping up with the kids will help you stay fit well into middle-age and beyond.

Swimming

January falls during the Australian summer and with so many Aussies living within an hour of a fabulous beach, there’s never been a better time to get out there among the waves and do a little body-surfing. If that’s a little too much excitement, your local public pool offers a gentler alternative. Most public pools have lanes roped off for swimming laps – start in the slow lane and challenge yourself to move up into the fast lane by the end of the year. A pool near you may also offer Aqua-Aerobics classes which will get you moving without putting any sore or aching joints under stress.

Exercising at Home

It’s an old fashion notion these days, but exercising in the comfort and privacy of your own home is still one of the best and cheapest ways to improve your fitness. Just pop in a DVD or download a video online and you’re ready to stretch, dance and excise your way to a healthy heart.

At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter which of these activities you do or whether you choose to do a different one every day of the week, all that really matters is that you make a commitment to get moving for 30 minutes a day.

Don’t be limited by these 5 suggestions because I’m sure you can think of many more fun and inexpensive ways to improve your health and fitness this year. I’d love to hear your suggestions, so drop me a line in the comments section below.