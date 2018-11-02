5 Great Australian Sports Women

Australia is a proud sporting country. Whether it is domestic competitions, international events, or region-specific sports tournaments, Australia has performed very well over the years. Women’s sports have long been a strength of the nation. Aussie women have become famous, both nationally and internationally, for their accomplishments. From Olympic swimming to international squash, Australia’s female athletes have showcased their skills and made the country proud. Sports fans can wager on women’s sports using bookmaker free promotions and never miss any of the action.

There have been many famous Australian women in sports. The following five ladies are arguably the most famous of them and are well remembered for their accomplishments.

Stephanie Rice – Swimmer

Stephanie Rice won three gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The swimmer took top prize in the 200m medley, 400m medley, and the 4x200m freestyle events. The Beijing Games was the pinnacle of Rice's career despite already winning a clutch of medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Pan Pacific Championships.

Heather McKay – Squash

Heather McKay is considered the greatest female squash player of all-time. A number of Australian sports experts claim McKay to even be the greatest women’s athlete ever produced Down Under. McKay won 16 straight British Open squash titles during the 1960s and 1970s. She was undefeated during that time and captured the first-ever women’s World Open in 1976.

Jelena Dokic – Tennis

Jelena Dokic is a former women’s world ranked tennis player. She reached fourth in the world during her career which spanned the late 1990s through the 2000s. Dokic amassed 348 career wins. Although she never captured a major title, she did win tournaments such as the Italian Open, the Malaysian Open, and the Toyota Princess Cup. Today, Dockic is a tennis coach and pundit.

Torah Bright – Snowboarder

Snowboarding may not be the first sport many people associate with Australia, but Torah Bright has tried to change that. The Australian snowboarder won a gold medal in the halfpipe event at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Four years later, Bright captured silver in Sochi once again in the halfpipe competition. Bright isn’t just an Olympic medal winner. She has excelled at the X-Games winning a clutch of medals in the superpipe event. Her celebrity in Australia hasn’t gone unnoticed by television producers. In 2014, she was a participant on the TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Erin Phillips – Basketball

Erin Phillips is not only one of the top Australian female athletes, but she is internationally well-known. Phillips began her basketball career in 2002 with the Adelaide Lightning before embarking on an eight-year basketball journey that took her around the world. In 2011, she joined the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and helped the team win the league championship. Three years later, she won the WNBA title once more. Her second championship came as a member of the Phoenix Mercury. On the international level, Phillips won silver at the 2008 Summer Olympics as a member of the Australian women’s basketball team. She also claimed a gold and bronze medal at the 2006 and 2014 World Championships, respectively. After retiring from the WNBA in 2017, Phillips joined the Dallas Wings as a member of their front office. In 2018, she was promoted to assistant coach.