5 Key Ingredients That Can Make Your Home A Happy Workplace

All over Australia (and indeed the world) businesses have begun to discover the myriad benefits of remote working for their employees. Businesses who allow their employees to work from home for part of, or indeed all of, their working week get to reduce their operational costs while also enjoying greater productivity and engagement from their employees both at home and when they return to the office. Employees who also happen to be Mums benefit enormously from the increased flexibility and freedom that remote working affords them while also enjoying a satisfying change of pace free from the stress of the daily commute.

Yet while employees and employers benefit from remote working, some homes are better equipped for it than others. Whether your employee is entertaining the possibility of letting your work from home or your about to undertake a new career as a freelancer, your home will need these 5 crucial ingredients to transition from a home to a happy workplace… that’s also a home.

A dedicated space for work and nothing else

The home is full of myriad distractions which can become extremely appealing when you hit a bump with your work. All remote workers know the sudden urgency of doing the dishes or pairing up their socks when creative block strikes.

As such you’ll need a space that’s just for work and absolutely nothing else. It needs to be free of distractions and treated just like any other workplace. If you can dedicate a whole room to this, great, if not half a wall will do.

Natural light. As much of it as possible!

Believe it or not, there’s no greater office perk for productivity and emotional wellbeing than natural light. Thus, if your new workspace is dimly lit you could find that your productivity and mental wellbeing plummet. Getting on the phone to the Perth Window and Door Replacement Company to flood your workspace with natural light could be the best investment you ever make in your future productivity, health and happiness.

A robust internet connection

Depending on the nature of your job, you may find that your work places more demands on your digital infrastructure than your regular home use did. Ideally, you should be able to plug your computer into a hard line rather than relying on Wifi. You may also need to consider the rest your family’s internet usage. The last thing you need is for your productivity to become stymied for weeks because your teenager is playing Fortnite in their bedroom over the school holidays.

Quick access to hydration and healthy snacks

One of the great things about working remotely is that you’re free of the sugary, salty and fatty temptations that are abundant in most office vending machines. Be sure to capitalise on this advantage by ensuring that you have quick access to water and healthy snacks. When you’re well hydrated and your cravings are curbed you can enjoy greater productivity and more satisfying work days.

Somewhere relaxing to go in your downtime

Finally, it’s important not to spend too much time at your desk. Spending the whole day seated can have a wide range of ill effects on your health. The great thing about remote working is that you no longer have a boss shooting you disapproving looks every time you venture away from your desk. Make sure you have somewhere restful like the garden, the living room or even your local coffee shop where you can relax to enjoy your downtime and return to your desk raring to go!