5 Minute Facial Areas To Check In The Mirror

Where Your Spots Are

When we look in the mirror , often we notice a lot of the seemingly bad places on our skin. However, we can use this to our advantage, and start conducting productive checks that can help our general health, and maybe even boost our self esteem a little. Here’s some quick facial checks for you to perform in about 5 minutes or less.

Our Acne can tell us a lot about our health, and that can sometimes make spots extremely useful to have, no matter how bad they seem to look. A few examples for you:

If you have spots on your forehead, it can be a sign that your digestion is in trouble. If there’s a large amount of fat in your diet, it might be time to swap it out if the signs are showing across the top of your face. Similarly, if you have spots around the outer edge of the eyes or on the tops of your ears, it could be a sign that you’re dehydrated and your kidneys need a little loving.

Know what your spots means you can sort out a lot of health problems with a few steps to combat these kind of simplistic causes.

How Dark Your Eye Circles Are

If you look in the mirror and note that your undereye bags are more puffy and dark, you may just think to yourself, ‘I’ve been rubbing them too much,’ but those dark areas can be caused by a few things.

The main one to know is that it can be a sign of allergies that you didn’t know about, as allergies cause blood vessels to dilate and leak, leading to those dark circles. Then the rubbing just makes that worse. This can usually be fixed with an antihistamine from the pharmacist.

Check Over Your Gums

Of course gum colour varies, but there is a general trend. If your gums are a healthy pink colour, then that’s a sign your mouth is in good health. If they’re more on the red side, there may be an underlying issue, or just a buildup of plaque. Floss and brush regularly.

On the other hand, if you think your teeth and their shape or alignment is a sign of something, but usually it’s just the way they grow. If you feel too bad about it, you can try out invisalign teeth aligners, as they look great and can make you feel a lot better in yourself.

Make an Appointment

If you find anything you’re worried about, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Make an appointment with your doctor to just put your mind at rest, as there’s no problem with having a query.

Of course, if it’s time for a checkup, here’s your reminder to book one with your doctor. It’s good practice for both you and your family’s health, if you have one, to keep consistent with your appointments and bring up any worries you have on a regular basis.