5 Most Popular Australian Cryptocurrency Startups

1. Bata

The five most popular Australian cryptocurrency startups are Bata, ACX, CanYa, DigiCash, and CoinSpot. These startups are trying to cash in on this relatively untapped market. For example, the entire country trades an average of 276 BTC every twenty-four hours. That makes Australia the fourteenth largest trader of this coin worldwide. However, Australia is also the second-wealthiest nation globally when measured by wealth per capita. That means potential growth in this market is likely considering that only a few Australians have taken up cryptocurrencies . One way of gauging this potential is by analyzing cryptocurrency startups in the country to determine if they are succeeding or failing.

Peter Caruana founded this startup in 2017. Three developers joined it in 2017 expanding the team to four core members. These developers are Jason David, Justin Percy, and Richard Hein. Collectively, this team propelled Bata to where it is today. It is worth noting that Bata operates on three modules. One of them is a decentralized cryptocurrency, and another one is a Bata Profit Shares Platform. The final module is a Bata Barter Platform (BBP). One of its most successful modules is its cryptocurrency. The startup launched this cryptocurrency a few years back. More specifically, the launch took place on May 8, 2015. Today, it is one of the most popular digital currencies in Australia.

2. ACX

This startup started its operations in 2013. It was a trading platform for BTC and ETH among other cryptocurrencies. Its principal aim was to give Australians access to these coins because they were few digital currency startups at that time. Today, some analysts call it the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the country. Interestingly, most people do not realize that ACX is an agglomeration of three companies namely ACX Tech, Digital Custodians, and Peak HK. ACX Tech focuses on research and development including developing protocols for the ACX exchange. Digital Custodians concentrates on providing Escrow services. Finally, Peak HK is the corporate umbrella for ACX stakeholders including investors.

3. CanYa

CanYa started its operations in 2015 with Kyle Hornberg as one of its co-founders. It had initiated and completed the second-largest ICO offering in Australian history by February 2018. More specifically, it had raised $12 million in Ethereum over a thirty-day period. Additionally, the company acquired a majority stake in an online platform known as BountySource. The acquisition amount remains undisclosed. However, we do know that CanYa expanded its membership by 46,000 members because of this deal. The startup is now focusing on integrating and running its CAN tokens on the BountySource platform. It is worth noting that CAN tokens commenced trading in early 2018. They entered the market with a price tag of $2 per coin translating into a market capitalization of $102 million.

4. Digi.Cash

DigiCash has a long history unlike most of the other startups. More specifically, it gets its name from a company with a similar name. David Chaum started that company in 1989. It focused on electronic money but failed to make ends meet. Then it filed for bankruptcy in 1998. Some of the founders of DigiCash worked with Chaum. Unfortunately, they gave up because public interest in electronic money was weak at that time. These founders revived their ideas in recent years by reinventing Digi.Cash. They collaborated with other developers and companies as well including the Capital Markets CRC. Today, DigiCash offers electronic money that you can transfer from one phone to another. You can integrate with your bank in addition to making payments by email.

5. CoinSpot

CoinSpot is a cryptocurrency exchange where you buy and sell BTC and ETH among other digital currencies. It is available in Australia only so only Australian dollars are usable on this exchange. Some of its features include low transaction fees and zero monthly costs for storing currency. It is worth noting that CoinSpot focuses on security as well. Some analysts even say that it offers bank-level security to its users.

What is clear is that it went through various structural changes so that it complies with Australian laws on counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering. CoinSpot is a testament to the success of cryptocurrency startups in Australia. It started in 2013, and it now offers some of the most efficient and cost-effective services in the world of digital currencies. For example, did you know that it charges a transaction fee of 0.1% only for market orders?