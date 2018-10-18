5 Reasons Why Consumers Choose to Shop Online

Year on year, online shopping becomes more and more popular. More consumers are turning to online shopping and for good reason. The web offers customers a jaw-dropping assortment of products that traditional stores just can’t compete with. If you know anyone who hasn’t tried online shopping or is reluctant to buy online, show them this article and let them see what they are missing.

1. Review & Compare

One of the main reasons why so many people prefer to shop online is that they can easily compare and review products. If you are in a conventional store, you won’t be able to compare products with all the other alternatives on the market, it would take you days to complete this task. However, when shopping online you can easily compare prices and performance. In addition, you can read through hundreds of online reviews to see what customers recommend as the best products on the market. If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas or a unique wedding present, there is no better place to look than on the web.

2. No Queues

If you ask most shoppers they’ll tell you that one of the most frustrating things about shopping in-store is having to queue. Some stores are notoriously busy at certain times of the day and you are usually left for a long time waiting for service. Most people don’t have time to stand around and wait while two cashiers sit there chatting about their day reluctant to serve any customers. When you do your shopping online, you’re the only customer in the store.

3. No More Public Toilets

When you choose to shop online, you don’t have to worry about finding or using public toilets. Some places such as outdoor markets and large shopping centres have their restrooms a fair distance away from the actual shopping area, so if you are in desperate need of the toilet, you better be quick on your feet. Another problem you’ll encounter in some places is cleanliness, some public toilets aren’t kept as well as you’d like them to be. Shopping on the web means you’ve access to a clean toilet whenever you like.

4. Less Pain & Stress

Walking from store to store with a handful of heavy bags isn’t the most enjoyable thing you could be doing with your free time. Some of us just don’t have the energy to move around a large shopping centre or market in search of gifts, while others have problems which restrict their physical mobility, making traditional methods of shopping difficult. The reason why so many people choose to shop online is to eliminate aching muscles and sore feet. There are times when you’ll need to purchase bulky items, which are difficult to get into your vehicle and back to your home. They can also be dangerous to manoeuvre without the proper training, to avoid these issues, have items delivered to your door.

5. Impulse Buys

Retail stores understand the psychology of shopping, that’s why they strategically place items at checkouts to entice you to make impulse buys and it works. How many times have you bought additional items at a checkout that you don’t really need? It happens to all of us, but it is difficult to stop. Many people know they are a sucker for what looks like a good deal, that’s why they eliminate impulse buying by sourcing goods online.

This article has highlighted 5 of the main reasons why online shopping continues to go from strength to strength. Ecommerce has become a way of life and most shoppers love the convenience of online stores and browsing the web. Online stores give us the opportunity to buy almost anything while lying in our beds or on a flight across the Pacific.