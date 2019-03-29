5 Reasons Why You Only Need a Smartphone to Take Travel Photos

Are you going on a vacation soon and can’t wait to indulge your inner photographer? Then you’ll need a good camera and creative ideas to make those photos really work! Now, you must be thinking how you’ll need a lot of bulky equipment if you want quality, however, it’s not actually necessary. Stunning pics can be taken with nothing but a smartphone, so you don’t actually have to worry about bringing any big, cumbersome attachments at all. For those of you who are still wondering whether their phone is enough, here are five reasons why it’s exactly the thing you need to make great memories of your vacation.

It’s much quicker

A professional camera takes time to set up. There are several pieces that all need to be attached to each other, and they are all usually in different boxes, so you first have to take them out and put them all together. You have to carry the camera around your neck if you want quick access, and even when it’s in your hands, you still have to zoom carefully and make adjustments before you snap a pic. Unless you’re a professional, it’s unlikely you’ll know how to make quick use of it. On the other hand, your iPhone or Android is always in your pocket or your purse, and you can take it out and snap a pic in under two seconds. This means you’ll always have the opportunity to capture any moment as it’s happening instead of having to plan things ahead.

It let’s you focus on the destination

When you travel, you do it to experience new things. Mountain climbing isn’t all that fun when you have to stop and recalibrate your camera, change lenses, or even use a tripod. You want to focus on the experience. Grab your snow shoes and climb, uninterrupted. Enjoy the nature as much as possible, and let the modern day technology of camera phones relieve you of additional stress.

You don’t need to carry any other equipment

DSLR cameras that people usually carry with them on vacation are usually bulky and require their own special bags to be carried in if you want them to be safe. If you want to make full use of them, then extra lenses are needed, and all of this can take a lot of space in your suitcase. What do you need for a smartphone? Nothing, except maybe a nice case to protect it. If you really want to invest in some accessories you can grab a selfie stick, a tripod, or maybe a mini attachable lens, but it’s generally not all that necessary.

You can share content immediately

Are you proud of the photo you just snapped? Then show it off! Using your phone means having instant access to social media accounts, messaging, and other sharing apps. If you have an iPhone, you can connect with your friends and family by using iCloud photo sharing to show them the pictures from your vacation, and that way they won’t miss out on any of your favorite moments. Sometimes it just feels good to show off your growing photography skills, so feel free to post things as soon as you snap them.

It’s easier to make organic photos

As we’ve mentioned, having quick access to your phone camera can make a big difference, and the simple fact that you can feely photograph nature, people, and architecture without any special set up can make every picture look very natural and effortless. Those with good skills don’t need a lot of equipment to make something work, so if you want, you can learn a few tricks about composition that will allow you to get even more creative.

The quality is amazing

Technology has come really far, and these days, smartphones can be just as good as professional cameras when it comes to taking travel photos. You don’t have to worry about blurry, low-quality images at all. High-resolution photography is well within your reach, and you can easily make use of it if you’ve got a good phone.

As you can see, smartphones are extremely practical, easy to carry, and easy to use. Unless you’re a professional photographer who does this for a living and truly understands every little detail about expensive equipment, there’s really no reason to carry any of it. Your photos will look absolutely stunning, so grab your phone and go enjoy your vacation!