5 Simple Health Hacks for a Better You

If embracing a healthier lifestyle seems like an uphill battle, you might be going about it in the wrong way. Making major changes can seem like an obvious way to improve your well-being but, in reality, they can be a shock to the system. What’s more – trying to stick to a healthy living plan that’s too restrictive increases the risk of failure.

Fortunately, there are easier ways to enjoy better health. By making relatively minor adjustments to your day-to-day life, you can adopt healthier habits. Crucially, these small changes are sustainable, which means you’ll find it easier to make them a part of your everyday routine from now on. To get started, take a look at these simple, yet effective, health hacks:

1. Avoid Screens Before Bed

It’s well-known that the blue light emitted from screens affects melatonin production and can prevent you from falling asleep. However, keeping your mind active by being on social media or playing a game on your phone doesn’t promote restful sleep either. By switching screens off an hour or two before you go to bed, you can begin to relax and unwind. As a result, you’ll find it easier to get to sleep and enjoy more restorative nights.

If you’re at a loss for what to do when you’re no longer watching TV, using your laptop or staring at your phone, don’t panic. It doesn’t take long to adjust to new habits, so try meditating, reading, taking a bath or doing a little yoga to help you unwind.

2. Go for a Walk

If you can’t find the time to go to the gym or engage in a high-intensity workout, settle for going for a walk instead. Known to facilitate weight loss, ease joint pain and boost your mood, walking is a great form of exercise. If you want to start slow, just aim for a five or 10-minute walk a day before increasing the duration or intensity.

As walking is a low-impact exercise, it can also be a good option if you’re new to fitness or if you’re recovering from an injury. Enjoy your surroundings or pop some headphones in and listen to music and podcasts to keep yourself motivated.

3. Drink More Water

According to the Australian Dietary Guidelines, women need to consume an average of 2 litres of fluid a day to stay healthy, while men should consume around 2.5 litres. Although some of these fluids will come from food, the majority of your fluid intake is what you drink.

Water is the best way to prevent dehydration and your body needs it to perform essential functions, which is why it’s a good idea to make sure that the majority of your fluid intake is made up of drinking water. Using the best water filters is a great way to ensure access to great-tasting, healthy water. When you drink a healthy amount of water each day, you may notice a range of benefits, including having more energy, clearer skin and better blood circulation.

4. Eat Enough Protein

Eating a healthy diet involves making sure you get the right mix of macro and micronutrients, such as protein, carbohydrates, fats and amino acids. However, many people eat far less protein than they should, which can lead to fatigue and even brain fog. Typically, people overeat when it comes to carbs, which can cause bloating and tiredness.

By re-evaluating your diet and making changes where you need to, you can substantially improve your health. From reducing your cholesterol levels to minimising the risk of developing diabetes, a balanced diet has a dramatic impact on your overall health.

5. Reduce Stress

Excess stress can have a dramatic impact on your physical and emotional well-being, which is why it’s vital to find ways to manage stress effectively. Yoga, meditation and mindfulness are all great stress reduction techniques, so try to incorporate them into your day and see if they work for you. In addition to this, reducing your workload, spending more time partaking in hobbies and staying connected with family and friends can help to minimise stress.

Enjoying a Healthy Lifestyle

It’s easy to assume that living a healthy lifestyle means being miserable or bored, but this doesn’t have to be the case at all! By making minor changes to your routine, it’s easy to develop new, healthy habits that enhance your life. As you begin to feel fitter and happier, you’ll see just how easy it can be to maintain a healthier lifestyle.