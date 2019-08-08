5 Simple Solutions for a Receding Hairline

Easy Ways to Hide a Receding Hairline

While some people are born with it, others will only develop a receding hairline later in life. A receding hairline not only impacts a man’s appearance but his self-confidence too. The good news is that a receding hairline doesn’t need to be permanent – there are a few effective solutions that could work for you.

According to Medici Capelli hair loss clinic, here are a few ways that you can conceal your receding hairline.

1. Rethink Your Hairstyle

You might not have a lot of hair to work with but what you do with it can make a difference to the appearance of your hairline. For example, a salt spray can add some volume and texture to your hair without weighing it down. Want to add some length and style your hair forward? Try a matte clay. Using gel to comb your hair back or over is never a good idea though.

2. Save What You’ve Got

By taking the time to understand the cause of your hair loss, you can easily prevent it from getting worse. Genetics is almost always the underlying cause of hair loss but stress, medical conditions and hormonal imbalances can also increase the likelihood of hair loss. Male pattern baldness is the result of genes that accelerate the hair’s normal growth cycle, which stops the follicles from functioning normally. Speaking to a hair loss professional or your GP will help you identify the cause of your hair loss. Once you know the cause, you’ll know which treatment option is right for you.

3. Consider Hair Restoration

Before you consider a more dramatic solution, there are procedures such as PRP therapy that can be used to encourage healthy cellular activity. PRP, or platelet-rich plasma therapy, uses the growth factors in your blood to stimulate the hair follicles. All that’s required is a small sample of blood, which will be placed in a centrifuge before the growth factors are injected into your scalp.

4. Look Into a Hair Transplant

If you want a permanent hair loss solution, a hair transplant is the better choice. Using one of two advanced techniques, a surgeon will harvest healthy hair follicles and carefully transplant them to the areas where your hair has started to thin out. The procedure is more invasive but the results will look completely natural and will last much longer than solutions such as PRP.

5. Get Rid of Everything

When you don’t have a hairline to worry about, hair loss is no longer a concern, which is why some men to choose to shave their hair off completely once their hairlines start to recede. This is not an appealing solution for everyone though, which is why hair transplants are the preferred solution for a receding hairline.

If you are unsure what approach you should take, speak to a hair loss professional at a reputable clinic about your options based on your specific stage of hair loss.