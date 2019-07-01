5 Simple Ways To Transform Your Home

Bored of the way your home looks? In need of a change? Maybe you’re preparing your home for sale and you have decided that giving it an all-important revamp will help to attract prospective buyers and encourage offers.

Whatever your motivation behind wanting to transform your home is, you don’t need to make huge changes to make a big impact. In fact, you can transform the look and feel of your home in a few simple ways.

Keep reading to find out 5 transformation ideas to inject some life back into your home.

1. Paint the walls

Now, this may sound obvious, but that’s because it is. And it’s something that is too often overlooked.

Many of us will get the walls painted in our house once when we move in and then not again for years and years. Our walls then become dirty, dusty and stained and can lose their colour and shine, causing our rooms to feel drab and uninspiring.

It’s amazing what a lick of fresh paint can do, so why not add a fresh coat to the walls in your kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Or, why not push the boat out and use it as an opportunity to experiment with a new color scheme altogether? Have you always wanted a statement wall in your bedroom? Now’s the time to try it.

2. Get new blinds fitted

Curtains and blinds can make a big impact to the overall look of a home, but for many of us replacing curtains or blinds is a commitment we view as too hasslesome or too costly, but it doesn’t have to be.

If your curtains or blinds are outdated, stained or are not functioning correctly (i.e. they are not blocking out the light or protecting our privacy when closed), you should consider replacing them.

There are lots of different types of window blinds suitable for different purposes, rooms, and home styles. For example, choose from roller blinds, Venetian blinds, Roman blinds, panel glides, verticals and more. Better yet, they are stylish as well as practical, and will totally transform your home for the better.

3. Rearrange your rooms

Another quick and easy way to transform the look and feel of your home and to give it a new lease of life is to experiment with your room layouts.

For example, why not rearrange the sofas in your living area to create a better flow and make it more sociable. Or, why not reposition the bed in your bedroom to give it a sense of newness. Or, why not swap around bedrooms entirely to see how you can best utilise the space?

Chances are, you already have everything you need in your home, you just need to figure out how to use it all in the best way.

4. Upholster your furniture

If you’re bored of old sofas and armchairs, don’t just chuck them away and buy new ones, try reupholstering them. This way you will feel like you have brand new furniture that you know fits in your home, without paying for whole new pieces.

Another tip is if you’re looking to transform your interiors but you’re on a budget, you should consider buying second-hand furniture for cheap (for example, a couch or a dining chair set) and getting it reupholstered to your taste.

5. Invest in some outdoor pieces

Another simple way to transform your home and change the way to use it is to invest in some outdoor garden pieces. This may not be ideal for those on a tight budget, but it is sure to add some wow factor to your home.

Consider buying some garden furniture pieces – whether that be a dining table set, a sofa set, a love seat, a swing set or deck chairs for sunbathing. Or, you could buy some solar lamps (floor or hanging) to illuminate your garden at night time and make it the perfect setting to host dinner parties and entertain guests.

Making your garden a place where you and your family enjoy to spend time is crucial for making a house a home.

Conclusion

It’s only natural to get bored with your home and everything in it, and sometimes we think that the only way to transform our homes is to make drastic structural changes or to move altogether, but this isn’t the case. There are actually much simpler and easier ways to make a change.

Take the above 5 tips into account and you can transform the way you live at home. Chances are you’ll fall in love with it all over again!