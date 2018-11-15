5 Style Tips That Will Change The Way You Dress Forever

Most of us have a typical morning routine which includes, more often that not, standing in front of our opened closet, wondering what to wear today, having a bit of an internal discussion for about 10 minutes, saying ‘whatever’ and deciding on your comfortable outfit of choice. Whether that’s a pair of jeans, a t-shirt and a cardigan or a midi skirt, blouse and blazer, everyone’s got their go-to day to day look they end up wearing the majority of the week. It’s quite hard to break out of that pattern, and finding new ways to style yourself while you might not have the eye for it makes it even more difficult.

To make your styling life easier, here are 5 style tips that will help you change the way you dress. Remember: small changes, big impact!

5 Style Tips You’ll Remember

Stripe It Up: Everyone loves stripes, you just need to find yours. Research what type of stripes fit your body type best and incorporate it into your wardrobe: striped pants, striped tees, striped dresses, and so on. Create Your Own Lookbook: Every time you get complimented on a certain look or a special item, take a picture and save it in your “looks” album. On days your inspiration is draining away, open the album and copy-paste older looks or put together items that have been successful in the past. Jackets Are Your New Best Friend: They should be next on your to-do list. A collection of jackets, appropriate for different occasions, will save you time and time again. Your usual jeans-tshirt-sneakers combo will instantly be upgraded with a cool leather jacket or utility style bomber jacket. Twist On The Original: Find items that are tweaked to be different than the original. For example, go for a silk trench coat for spring, a pair of patterned formal pants for the office or try a pair of pastel mules. Write It Down: Create a list of 20 fashion items you’d like to own and wear and use it when you’re shopping. Do research and find out your silhouette, the shapes and forms that fit your body type in order to find 20 pieces that will match flawlessly.

