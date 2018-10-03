5 Things That Make Every House a Home

Every house has that special something that makes it feel more like a home. Whether that’s something as large scale as a home extension or something as small as buying a garage for a bit of extra space.

Somewhere in between those two options, here are five things that make every house a home:

1. Make it green

Adding plants and greenery into your house will not only improve the quality of air, it will make it feel in tune with nature.

Overdoing it will of course have the opposite effect so remember to be moderate and reasonable in both quantity and selection of whatever plants you may choose.

Natural living plants have greater impact than artificial plants but will require regular maintenance – watering and ensuring soil contains nutrients etc – but is more than worth it; hard work breeds reward.

2. Light a few candles

Since the discovery of artificial light, candles have become more and more lost in history, something we really should bring back where we can.

Not for use as only a light source no, but light a few around your house during the evening when you’re relaxing with your family, you’ll see what the fuss is about; the candle fuss, that is.

The glow and radiance of the flickering flame adds a somewhat magical feel to your home and produces a more relaxing atmosphere.

It goes without saying to be careful with candles, the naked flame can catch on anything flammable and is not ideal to put placed somewhere in the reach of kids; the flame can burn and so can the melted wax.

3. Do It Yourself

Take on mini projects around your home!

Making a custom paint pattern, a chair or table you fashioned on your own or literally anything else that you have created on your own.

It might not be the best creation or may be unfit for use – no offence intended – but it will serve as a display of your hard work, ingenuity and desire to craft uniqueness

Add that into a house and it is a symbol of creativity; and a symbol of the uniqueness of your home.

4. Colour

Colours can tell a story.

It is no mystery that colours are symbolic. The person who chose the colour, what the colour is used on, how much of the colour was used all symbolise various things of various meanings.

Add some colour to your home, some green with the white or maybe some blue, the choice is limitless and entirely up to you.

With such a large collection to choose from and so many combinations of colour to choose, colour your home in whatever fashion you see fit and tell your story; or stories.

5. Keep everything fresh

Now this goes without saying and is a practice in most, if not all, households.

Keep everything fresh and clean.

Although literally everyone already does this by nature, some may not know what it represents and the impact it has.

A fresh clean home is a fresh clean mind and makes any environment a much more comfortable space to be in.

By cleaning bed sheets, rugs and carpets as well as clothing and other items, you eliminate any risk of disease or infection while also giving your home a much more calming and clear atmosphere; which makes it much more inviting and gives your family something to look forward to after a long day.

Conclusion

And there we have it.

There are many more ways to make a house feel more homely but I’ve summarised five simple tips that work wonders in any household.

I hope you benefit from this article and some of the above tips prove useful for you!