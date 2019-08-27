5 Things To Consider When Selecting The Right Baby Follow On Formula

While baby follow-on formula is not always necessary for the healthy development of your baby, there are many occasions when its use can be beneficial. Any methods and products that can benefit the health of your infant and toddler should be considered. As such, thinking about follow-on formula as a viable option can make sure that you have your bases covered.

If you decide that a follow-on formula is right for your child, there are some essential points to consider before deciding on the preparation that is right for him or her. Taking the time to think about these things as well as your child’s nutritional needs and activity level can provide you with the information you need when you are looking for follow-on formula products.

Let’s look at five things to consider when selecting the right baby follow on formula for your child.

Consider The Preparation

For your peace of mind and ease of use, consider the preparation of your follow-on formula so that there are no surprises when you are about to feed your child. Follow on formula typically comes in three forms. Ready-to-eat formulas come premixed and in an appropriate concentration ready for immediate consumption by your child. Liquid concentrate and powdered varieties take a little bit more time to prepare, but they are less expensive and create less waste. If you have the time, you can adjust the concentration of your baby’s nutrition to ensure that all his or her nutritional needs are being met.

Consider Your Child’s Nutritional Needs

When choosing a high-quality follow on formula, make sure to be aware of your child’s nutritional needs. This includes finding a formula to match the fat, carbohydrate, and protein levels your infant needs to thrive, as well as all the necessary vitamins and minerals for bodily growth and development. Learning more about infant nutrition from trusted resources can assist you with this process.

Do You Need A Follow On Formula?

In many cases, babies are completely fine with carrying on with their current formula products until they reach one year of age. If your baby seems to be growing properly and is displaying all the normal signs of appropriate developmental milestones, then there may be no need to switch out a baby’s familiar and well-tolerated formula for a new product. While follow on milks can have some additional health-boosting benefits, they are not always necessary.

Does Your Child Have Special Dietary Requirements?

Some babies have milk allergies or are lactose intolerant. This can further restrict the choice of follow-on formula. However, varieties of follow-on formulas exist that can accommodate these conditions. Hemp, soy, and almond milk can be found in follow on formula preparations and these might be a good choice if they are well-tolerated. However, the nutritional profile of these formulas might be lower than cow’s milk formulas if they are not fortified with additional vitamins and minerals. Make sure to read all the labels of any products you are considering.

If your child shows any signs or symptoms of lactose intolerance or milk allergies, make sure to consult with your doctor before choosing a follow-on formula.

When Do I Consider Follow On Formula?

Follow on formula enters the picture when your child is six months of age. It can be a useful means of continuing the process of your baby’s development. As always, consult with a doctor before making big changes to your baby’s diet. This will ensure that your choices are scientifically grounded and optimal for your child’s health.