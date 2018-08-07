5 Things to Do When Traveling to Canada

Canada is one of the best countries to live and settle in and it offers some of the best facilities that any individual could desire in a country. It boasts of great health care facilities, great security system, a near perfect destination for conducting business and a truly beautiful environment that has been enhanced by its world class tourism industry . The tourism industry especially has made it a great holiday destination for a lot of folks around the world who wish to visit a beautiful and relaxed atmosphere after a hard year’s work.

So, you have been granted a Canadian visa and you are preparing to come into this amazing country, there are some must see places you need to visit to make your stay in this country of snow and beautiful landscape to be a resounding success. This post intends to tell you just that.

Churchill, Manitoba: More than one thousand two hundred polar bear passes through Churchill Manitoba every year on their way to look for comfort during the winter. This lasts only a brief period starting from October to November which makes it a bit difficult for a lot of people to find time to visit the town during this period. Fortunately, there are more to do in the Polar Bear Capitol of the World (as Churchill Manitoba is fondly called). If you are an admirer of birds, Churchill Manitoba offers you opportunities to see about two hundred species of the towns winged visitors.

Every year, over three thousand beluga whales migrates to the Churchill River which led to claims of the town boasting the best beluga whale watching in the world.

Niagara Falls, Ontario: Niagara Falls consists of three sets of water falls namely, American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Canadian Falls (also known as Horseshoe Falls) and the best way to view it is to saddle on a boat ride. This is a great place for fun loving people as it poses lots of breathtaking views. Gamers would really enjoy their stay here if they get a chance to visit a place like the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, it is actually one of the best Niagara Falls Casinos as it features over a hundred gaming tables and over three thousand slot machines. One thing to have on your To-Do List when traveling to Canada is to have a wild camping experience in Ontario. Algonquin National Park is one of Canada’s major wilderness regions. It is blessed with lakes, evergreen forests and beautiful campgrounds where campers can enjoy the sounds of campfire ukulele sessions and the howls of wolf packs.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Mountain Biking is a very popular recreational activity in this part of Canada due to the fact that it is surrounded by mountains of the North Shore and sea. Aside going out to breath in some fresh sea air and cruising on the well mapped mountain bike trail, you can also make out time to walk across the Capilano Suspension Bridge and Lynn Valley Suspension Bridge to explore the temperate rainforest on Vancouver’s North Shore or goes wine tasting in the Okanagan Valley. British Columbia is a very attractive place for adventurous people; you can proceed to Whistler and ski or get through your adventure on a snowboard descending from one of their hills. If all you got is nothing but time and you want to see the sea and mountains surrounding Vancouver in ten minutes, then Gondola Ride is what you need. The Sea to Sky Highway Drive takes you up about 28,000 feet across the Shanon Falls, allowing you to get a striking view of the mountains surrounding Vancouver through the Gondola window.

Nunavut: Nunavut is an Arctic remote Canadian community that will surely give you an unrivaled tour experience. It has a rich culture preserved by the Inuit people who have been around for thousands of years despite the harsh environment of the region. A trip to the Canadian Arctic will give you the chance to eat and get a feel of what the Inuit traditional foods like the Arctic char, caribou, musk ox, etc, tastes like. With more than 100 impressive “stone people”, a visit to the Inuksuk Point where the Inuit people have been setting up and serving as spiritual monuments for 4,000 years now should also be on your top list. There are also some fun activities you could engage yourself within the Canadian Arctic, like ice fishing or take a time out to go see the amazing Northern Lights. The Northern Lights also called the Aurora Borealis can also be seen from other places in Canada like the Yukon Territory.

Toronto: Not only is Toronto the largest city in Canada, it is also a very attractive destination with lots of fun activities for visitors to relish. The CN Tower is a must see for visitors, the iconic tower stands at 1,815 feet from Toronto’s skyline and has an EdgeWalk on the outside of the building that lets you walk around it. Underneath the CN Tower is where the amazingly beautiful Ripley Aquarium is located for guests to experience a whole new world of 16,000 aquatic animals. Hockey might be a very brutal sport but it is still Canada’s most loved and best played sport. Montréal Canadiens are the most successful hockey team in Canada but I’d say you brace yourself and go see a game in Toronto at the Air Canada Center, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Traveling to Canada is a dream a lot of people have harbored in the past, and getting it means you must treasure it and make the right arrangements to make your trip fulfilling and successful. After all, of what use is traveling to a location as cosmopolitan as Canada without making effort to enjoy every bit of the stay? Other trivial issues like activating your phone’s global presence, bringing along some local foodstuffs, downloading traveling apps that helps you in navigating your ways within Canada should also be considered.