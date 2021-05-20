5 Things You Can Do for A Longer Lifespan for Your Restaurant Supplies

The success of your commercial kitchen depends on various factors. It may seem like the quality of your food and the profits that you make are the key contributors. But your restaurant supplies are indispensable to channelling your creativity. Making sure that your supplies and appliances are always in good condition ensures their longevity. It also increases their reliability. This way, you can trust that they will deliver good performances – especially in situations where the stress is high, and you find yourself running out of time! We have put together a list of things you can do to secure longer life spans for your restaurant supplies. We hope these help!

1. Cleaning and Maintenance

This strategy is the first major step to ensure the longevity of your equipment. Supplies that are cleaned frequently are less likely to face issues such as clogging, rusting, blunting, or even breakdowns and malfunctions. We suggest that you clean your equipment at least once every 24 hours. Intermittent deep cleaning will also prove effective in the long run. Next, introduce a thorough cleaning process for your ovens, grills, stoves, deep fryers, salamanders, and other tools. Pay careful attention to the ventilation system. It is particularly susceptible to grease deposits that can create long-term structural and functional issues if not prompt. Small food particles that can clog essential air openings should be routinely removed. Attention to detail is a must when focusing on the life of your restaurant equipment. Make time for cleaning smaller appliances that are easily overlooked in the hustle. These are usually your pots, pans, cutlery, and glasses, as well as coffee machines, pressure cookers, steamers, and meat slicers. Another factor to pay heed to is the adequate lubrication of your restaurant equipment that helps them run smoothly. Good kitchen hygiene is a non-negotiable factor for achieving success in the culinary industry. It has an important role to play not just in the longevity of your appliances but also in your reputation. Staying on top of this is a quick and easy way to ensure you are always delivering the best results!

2. Check for Damages

Checking for damages before and after using your appliances will save you a lot of time with repairs. The approach will ensure you never get caught unaware if an appliance is to break down unexpectedly. Your kitchen will function seamlessly without interruptions or inconveniences. As they say, a stitch in time saves nine!

3. Schedule Regular Servicing

Schedule servicing for your equipment at steady and regular intervals. This factor will ensure a good lifespan for restaurant equipment. Just like any machinery, your commercial kitchen equipment will also deliver its optimal purpose if you devote a necessary and appropriate amount of time to its preservation and care. Properly maintain your machinery, and you will eventually lower your utility costs because efficiently functioning equipment generally needs much less electricity to achieve its goal. Unfortunately, commercial kitchen equipment is also quite costly to repair. Avoid getting caught up in an unnecessarily expensive and awkward situation by taking good care of the appliances that serve you so well throughout the day!

4. Reliable Emergency Measures

Ensuring that your emergency measures have been put in place is often crucial to the success of your commercial kitchen. More importantly, this safeguards you and your employees. Install a fire suppressing system, sprinklers, fire extinguishers, and heat detectors. Plan routine inspections for these and plan for adequate tests and potential replacements. Your staff should always be wearing protective equipment when working in the kitchen. Emergency measures that are rooted in place protect not only your supplies but your entire kitchen from unanticipated circumstances. Since working in a safe environment is most important, take adequate measures for this facet.

5. Invest in Good Equipment

Investing in high-quality equipment will facilitate its use for a longer time. The quality and taste of your food are important to the success of your endeavour. Hence, invest in good quality equipment that will ensure exponential improvement in the taste of your food. It will also help you deliver great results with minimum effort at your end. Since your staff will consistently be working with your equipment, it is a good idea to invest in durable tools that last much longer and are less prone to degradation. The durable equipment will also guarantee employee satisfaction. Happier staff almost always means better tasting food!