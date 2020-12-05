5 Tips to Make Your Office More Secure

Offices and other workplaces are a hotspot for thieves and burglars. They are usually full of expensive computer equipment and are generally completely empty at night, presenting a perfect opportunity for a break-in.

If this happens to your office, it will cost your business huge amounts of time and money to replace expensive equipment, and will no doubt set your business back significantly. If you want to minimise the risk for your company, here are five effective tips to make your office more secure.

Lock it up securely

A flimsy door with a basic key lock isn’t going to delay a skilled burglar for very long. The most experienced criminals will have the necessary tools and expertise to make swift work of it. Add some extra security to your office’s entry points by hiring a commercial locksmith to conduct a security risk assessment of your premises and install a more secure locking system. Keyless entry systems that require a code are much safer, and a lot more difficult for opportunistic thieves to get around.

Install CCTV

Installing closed-circuit security cameras will not only deter potential criminals, but it will make it easier to track them down if they do happen to strike. They are one of the most effective tools for crime prevention and will increase your office security enormously. Make sure you cover all potential entry points, including back alleys, car parks, and garages.

Alarm your building

One of the best ways to deter criminals is by installing an alarm system. There are several types of alarm to choose from, but as a rule, they will detect any breaches of your office perimeter and notify the authorities. Some models also let off a loud siren, which will have any criminals fleeing before they even set foot across the threshold. Here are some of the most popular alarm systems for businesses.

Require identification

For larger companies, it is relatively easy for a stranger to come and go without being spotted. With so many people wandering around, they might have made it off with your expensive computer equipment before any even notices. Requiring all staff to carry identification and sign in and out of the building will prevent this from happening. All office staff will be easily identifiable, and it will be a lot more difficult for any thieves to enter the premises.

Put valuables in a safe

In the event that any criminals do make it into your office at night, they will no doubt want to get what they came for and leave as quickly as possible. If you keep your most valuable items in a quality safe, they are unlikely to spend time trying to break into it. Use it to store items like petty cash, expensive equipment and tools. Make sure the safe is big enough that they can’t carry it out with them.

Office security should be among your top business priorities, and by following the five steps, you will greatly minimise any risk.