5 Trusted Small Appliances Your Kitchen Needs

When you first move into a new home, a lot of thought goes into all the big things. Items such as your furniture, the major appliances, paint colour, etc. However, it’s important to remember that your small appliances can have just as big of an impact in your home as the big ones.

Here, we’ll look at the top five small appliances your kitchen will need to operate smoothly, efficiently, and churn out successful dish after successful dish.

A Good Quality Stand Mixer

Stand mixers have been around since 1908, which makes them more than 100 years old. There’s a good reason these handy appliances have remained popular and at the top of most people’s wish lists. They can make quick and efficient work of desserts, side dishes, soups, main dishes, and more. The fact that you can purchase attachments for them to make your own pasta, sausages, and more is just another reason to invest in one.

If you’re looking for a high-quality powerful stand mixer, this VonShef 1260W cream stand mixer is a great way to go. This particular model comes with a dough hook, flat beater, and whisk, which gives you all kinds of mixing options.

A Large Slow Cooker

If you’re looking for an appliance that will make cooking a breeze, nothing beats a slow cooker. All you have to do is place the ingredients inside, turn it on, and leave it for four to eight hours to let it work its magic. Slow cooking is a wonderful way to cook pasta, stews, meats, and more.

Because it is cooked at a low temperature over a long period of time, meat comes out juicy, tender, and full of flavour. Just be sure to pick one that is large enough to accommodate larger cuts of meats and bigger recipes.

A Blender with Plenty of Power

Because smoothies have become such a hot trend as of late, having a blender is an absolute must. If you plan on doing a variety of things in the blender – such as soups, smoothies, and crushing ice, then you will need to pick one with lots of power and various settings.

An Electric Kettle

There is no faster and easier way to boil water than with an electric kettle. No longer do you have to place the kettle on the stove and wait for it to reach boiling point. The electric models are able to do the same job yet up to 10 times faster. You can also find electric kettles that hold much more water than a traditional stove-top kettle.

Coffee Maker – a Kitchen Staple

When it comes to the most important small appliance in your kitchen, it’s hard to beat the coffee maker. For coffee lovers, this is a no-brainer and an absolute must-have. You can opt for the individual cup brewing systems or a more traditional coffee maker that brews a pot at a time.

With these five appliances on-hand your kitchen is fully stocked and ready to go.