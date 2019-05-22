5 Types of Custom Made Jewellery That Will Stand Out

Have you ever felt the excellent feeling of custom-made jewellery on your body? Custom-made jewellery is uniquely made and modified based on the customer’s specifications. Basically, customer specification is based on how the jewellery should appear. Strict specific instructions from the owner need a proper follow up to come up with the best Custom-made jewellery.

To come up with custom made jewellery, you need to talk about it to the experts, develop a variety of options and discuss these options with your jewellery consultants. This channel of consultation allows you to have the jewellery made in your style. It will stand out if you have it designed for you by your jewellery experts.

You can test the quality of your jewellery when you visualize it with a high resolution 3D visualization. This visualization allows you to adjust all the aspects which do not tally with your standards. Since jewellery is used for a lifetime, you have to treasure it and take care of the jewellery. Some of the best customs made jewellery which stands out include:

1. Carolina’s Pendant

Carolina pendant is one of the famous custom made jewellery. Carolina pendant is made uniquely to have an attractive appearance. It is formed by having an assembly of the small diamond pieces together with one bigger pearl piece of the jewellery family.

Carolina’s Pendant is created with the different fleur de lis-inspired design that you can see surrounding the gems. You need to handle this jewellery with care by preventing it from submerging in liquids so that you enhance its longevity. The durability of Carolina pendant is determined by how you take care of the ring.

2. Barry’s Ring

Barry’s ring is one of the designs which reappeared after 25 years. This ring is custom-made with the unique shape of a round and marquise diamond, which creates a fabulous nature-inspired vine appearance for the band. Nature inspired vine appearance makes this band classy and attractive.

Barry’s Ring is classy and attractive to women. You can use this ring in social functions outfits, or as engagement ring or wedding ring. Currently, the custom made engagement rings are the best choice for many people in the world. However, you need to protect the ring from any contact with water to increase its durability.

3. Kevin’s Pendant

Kevin’s Pendant is custom made a ring, with the birthstones of 4 family members. The four family members include sapphire, ruby, amethyst and emerald.

Sapphire is a precious gemstone with a variety of mineral corundum that consists of aluminum oxide. Sapphire has a trace amount of elements like iron, titanium, copper, chromium and magnesium.

Ruby is pink to blood-red colored gemstone with a variety of gem-quality corundum.

Amethyst is a gemstone with a violet variety of quartz and purple color.

Emerald is a gemstone which has a variety of the mineral beryl that is colored green with traces of chromium.

These metals are formulated together with the bezel set alongside the teardrop to craft an extraordinary ring. Kevin’s Pendant inspired 14K white gold pendant making it the classiest jewellery.

4. Darrell’s Ring

Darrell’s ring is made by combining the intertwining Celtic knot with the shape of the heart gold elements which are white in color. The heart shaped, and intertwining nature makes this ring appear unique because these elements are made with small pieces of gems to incorporate multiple designs styles into one ring.

5. Kavi’s Earrings

Kavi’s earring is a unique pair of the Earrings that has an exposed stone tip that touches the earlobe and has automatically led to the creation of the 10K gold bezel studs with the natural round emeralds.

These earrings may be used for the party wears, casual and ethnic wears. However, you have to keep these earrings away from water and sprays. These earrings have a classy pattern with an excellent finish.

Final verdict

The process of developing a purely unique custom made jewellery need a dedicated service from a team of design consultants. This team may help to figure out the real details to create a piece of fabulous jewellery. Experts can guide you to develop your design until you get a quality piece.

Competent designers may craft the best jewellery for you at a higher cost, but, you will be certainly sure about the ring high durability and its great appearance. You can go through the company previous handled jewellery to ascertain if you are working with the right company that can produce quality products.