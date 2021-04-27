5 Useful and Easy Ways for Expats to Feel at Home during COVID-19 Pandemic

You travel overseas for either better education prospects or work-related matters, but you’re stuck there due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the whole world immensely. There are repeated lockdowns and cessation of movement, meaning that you’re separated from friends and family even in your towns, cities, and countries. You have to adapt to life in your new home away from home. You’re now an expat!

However, life in a foreign country can bring new experiences, from delicious food to refreshing drinks to unique beliefs and cultures. Unfortunately, expats face challenges too. Culture shock, alienation, homesickness, and missing their loved ones are some of the challenges they encounter when away from home. In this article, we’ve put together tips to help you as an expat feel more at home in a foreign country regardless of the challenges you encounter.

Stay In Touch With Family and Friends Back Home

With communication technology that has improved over the years, you now have plenty of ways to stay in touch and connect with your loved ones. Have face-to-face conversations back at home using social media like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram. You can also use video calling platforms like Skype, Zoom, or FaceTime. With these advanced high-tech platforms, it will feel like you’re in the same room with your friends!

Watch TV and Sports Shows From Home

Watching TV shows from your home country can put your mind at ease and help you adapt to life more quickly. Maybe you’re now asking yourself how that is possible, yet you’re miles away from home. All you’ve to do is get a VPN to help hide your device’s IP address and physical location. Then, you can set your VPN location to your home country and stream your favorite shows back at home. There are different VPN providers in the market, make sure you get the VPN deals suitable for you.

Make Local Friends

Another way to quickly fit in is making new friends. Start by chatting with neighbors. Ask them about their day or for help when you’re stranded. If you’re an expatriate who struggles to make friends, try reaching out to other expats in a similar situation. Join the local clubs and organizations. Knowing friends from the same place can boost your morale and help you feel more at home.

Learn Native Languages

Being an expatriate can feel like being out of place when in a different country. You’re in a new environment where people speak a foreign language from the one you understand. However, learning the local language of people around you will help you feel acknowledged and settle in quickly. Besides, it allows you to communicate effectively with the natives.

Embrace New Traditions or Routines

Every move beyond your native country has come with a change to a new culture and traditions. The only thing you get to do as an expat is experience a different way of life from the one you left behind. There’s no other better way of settling in quickly in a foreign country than learning about other people’s cultures as well as creating new traditions or routines away from home.

We hope the ways mentioned above help you feel more at home as an expat living overseas. Remember, the current COVID-19 pandemic won’t last forever. Soon enough, things will go back to normal, and you’ll be able to travel again.