5 Ways To Create More Space In Your Home

Build an extension

Running out of space in your home? Here are a few ways to free up space so that your home feels less claustrophobic.

The most obvious way to create more space in your home is to build an extension. This does require having suitable land to extend upon, as well as having permission from your local planning committee. It’s also not cheap – extensions can cost several thousands. You will however add value to your home. Sites such as this one https://www.startrescue.co.uk offer a step-by-step guide on organising and building an extension.

Get rid of your clutter

Decluttering could help to free up space too. There could be rooms such as the garage or attic that largely contain rubbish that you haven’t got round to disposing of. Using services such as https://www.samedayrubbishremoval.com.au/ you can dispose of this junk. Alternatively, there may be items you want to sell for cash. Try to be realistic about what you don’t want and need – there’s no use clinging onto an old treadmill that’s taking up space just because you may one day use it.

Use less floor space and more vertical space

Maximising floor space will make your home feel bigger and give you more space to walk around. Focus on making use of vertical space where you can instead of using unnecessary floor space. For example, use shelving instead of using bulky cabinets. You may also be able to mount your TV on the wall free up the need for a TV stand.

Buy space-saving furniture

You may also be able to buy furniture that can collapse or that contains in-built storage as a way of saving space. A collapsible dining table could prevent you having to have a table set up at all times, allowing you to use this space for other purposes. Meanwhile, there are sofas and beds with drawers and compartments for storing items that could prevent you having to buy extra storage units, saving you space overall. You can shop for this type of furniture at sites such as https://resourcefurniture.com/.

Find ways to create the illusion of space

Sometimes, simply creating the illusion that there is more space can make a room feel more open. Mirrors are a great example of this – a large mirror in a room can help to reflect the room back and make it appear larger at a glance. Adding extra windows to a room can also create a sense of more space by linking the room to outside world. Other tricks include putting furniture on legs to create a sense that there is more available floor space and use landscape wall murals to add depth to a room.