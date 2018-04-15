5 Ways to Help You Out of Financial Crisis

For any family, the loss of job, injury, illness, a death in the family or other crisis can be a traumatic experience that is only compounded by the severe financial pressure that they can cause. In testing times such as these, it can be hard to focus on day-to-day finances when it may seem that weightier issues are at stake.

However, keeping an eye on your household budget can ensure that when things are back on an even keel on the personal side, your economic situation is not a complete mess. When life is back on track, the last thing you want is to be digging yourself out of the money hole, so here a few tips to help out:

1. Responsible Borrowing

When trouble hits, it can be tempting to succumb to temptation and reach for any readily available source of fast cash. Predatory lenders thrive by taking advantage of those in the direst need, leaving many in unmanageable debt from which it can take years to extricate themselves. Fortunately, a growing number of responsible lenders and not-for-profits are offering fast cash loans at low interest rates. Instead of being lured in by slick marketing with the promise of easy money, you can access more affordable options with fewer strings and hidden costs. Such loans can provide relief for those who require a short-term helping hand to solve unforeseen financial problems.

Plan Ahead

As hard as it may be to focus on your family balance sheet with so much else going on around you, it is, in fact, the most critical time to take that long-overdue look at your household budget and fully understand where all your liquid assets are coming from and going to. Most people are surprised to find how much money they spend every month on unnecessary or superfluous items. Taking the time to make a full account and then construct a plan that allows you to manage your finances moving forward can help you to stay in the black, or at least minimize the amount of red.

3. Adjust Your Grocery Budget

On the topic of budgets, families spend as much as 33 percent of your annual income on groceries, making it one of the most sizeable expense categories, and the perfect place to make some changes. Making to changes to where and how you shop can save you hundreds each month. Discount stores often offer perfectly good quality food items at much cheaper costs. You can also save by purchasing only in-season produce and cutting out some of the more expensive processed foods, which are also usually poor for your health.

4. Secondary Income

While average household income has been on the rise, some families, regions and industries are being left behind. If times are tough and you’re facing an uphill battle, it might be worthwhile considering a secondary source of revenue. If you’re a savvy internet user, there are many different online opportunities to obtain passive income online. Alternatively, home tutoring, sports coaching, dog walking or any number of other casual pursuits could put valuable extra dollars in your pocket.

5. Power Down

Rates and utility prices continue to climb alarmingly. However, in a competitive economy, it pays to shop around and perhaps find cheaper providers that can save you handsomely. Alternatively, many providers offer substantial discounts for people experiencing financial hardship, so it’s worth contacting them to see if you may qualify.

Life has an unfortunate habit of throwing us curve balls that can also leave us under serious fiscal pressure. As difficult as it can be amidst all the stress, keeping your eyes on your finances and taking the appropriate measures can ensure that the financial after effects do not linger for years after.