5 ways to improve your WFH style in 2021

Many have been working remotely for months now and returning to the office still seems far off for those who have been able to adequately and comfortably work from home.

WFH culture has hugely impacted fashion trends. Comfort is vital, but there’s still an element of wanting to feel put together, so you’re not just in PJs all day. No one wants to feel like they have to change their outfit between Zoom calls, grocery store runs, and at-home workouts, but we also want to feel productive and professional.

Whether you’re planning to go back to the office at the beginning of 2021, later in the year or perhaps never again, here are 5 ways to improve your working from home style.

1. Get ready for work mode

It’s essential not to lose sight of the act of “getting ready for work”. There’s a psychological reason why it’s good to get dressed, even if you’ll be in your home office all day. Besides the fact that you’ll look better for that Zoom meeting with your favourite client, getting dressed and ready for the day will help you “mentally switch over to work mode”. Plus, you’ll feel more productive and prepared to face whatever is waiting for you in your email inbox.

2. Get out of your comfort zone

Despite the major trend of all-day pyjamas and loungewear at the beginning of the pandemic, there are benefits in actually getting dressed. It’s easy to want to stay in PJ’s all day but finding a “healthy balance between comfort and style” is essential. Items of clothing can indicate the ‘uniform’ of the role we are supposed to play in our day which will help you step into that ‘work’ role to separate work and play while working from home.

3. Establish a uniform

You might not be around people every day, but a foundation of high-quality essentials you can always rely on and re-wear often is key. Establishing a uniform “lends structure to the day” especially for those of us who are used to an office or corporate environment. Plus, wearing something that you won’t get sick of will prevent you from being tempted to binge-watch in yesterday’s sweatpants or pyjamas.

4. Protect your skin + eyes

It’s not only clothes you should consider, remember your skin too. We all have a specific face we make when we’re intensely focused on something – experts call this our “computer face” or “smartphone face.” It’s kind of like a repetitive stress injury for our skin: Any repetitive facial movement (like frowning, squinting, or tensing your mouth) overworks your facial muscles and creates a groove under the skin’s surface. Blue light emitted from digital screens, some light bulbs, and even sunshine, can exhaust our eyes, affect our sleep and stretch the already delicate layer of skin around them. Add some blue light blocking lenses to your working wardrobe to reduce the glare from screens and help to keep your eyes relaxed and refreshed.

5. Have a party on the top

There’s the classic phrase ‘business on the top, party on the bottom’, but for working from home in 2021, we’re switching that around. Coloured or striped tops are sure to make a statement when it comes to video calls, and they’ll certainly make getting dressed at home a little bit more fun even if your calendar is meeting-free.

ABOUT CHIQUITA.CO

Australian brand CHIQUITA offers stylish statement eyewear for women, inclusive of sunglasses and blue light blocking glasses, that are both luxurious and high quality while still remaining affordable.

The sunglasses and blue light eyewear frames are all prescription lens friendly and have been created using the highest quality of materials and are delivered in premium packaging to extend the life of the frames.

Learn more about Chiquita.co at www.chiquita.co