5 Ways to Save Money When Moving Out

Moving from one property to another is not only stressful but can get expensive. Felix from Simpo End of Lease Cleaning services in Sydney shares his tips for keeping costs down when moving.

Start collecting boxes ahead of time

You should start packing your items into boxes weeks before your move date since the vast majority of your removalists will charge extra if this isn’t done in advance.

There’s no need to buy any boxes as there are heaps of ways to get them for FREE! Just go to your local fruit market, liquor store or supermarket. Many will thank you for taking it since it reduces their waste disposal costs too.

Online sites like Gumtree also have people giving them away for free or selling them for next to nothing.

Get Rid of Unnecessary Items

Start throwing everything you don’t need weeks before the intended moving date as you don’t want to be paying people to move junk.

Clear out all the items in the pantry which have passed their use by date.

Sort out your closet and the kids toys and donate any items you don’t need to the nearest St Vincent de paul.

Do everything yourself

If you are healthy and don’t mind working up a sweat, hiring a van and moving the items yourself might be a cheaper option.

To save even more money, you can also do your own end of lease cleaning before you hand the keys back to your agent or landlord.

You need to be careful here though, a lot of people underestimate the time and commitment required. Remember, the money you’d be saving can quickly disappear if you don’t get your bond back or end up damaging your expensive furniture. Professionals do this everyday and make it look easier than it really is.

A better option could be to book the cleaners and removalists on an hourly rate and give them a hand to get the job done quicker.

Protect and store your documents

A big mistake make which people usually make while moving is losing their important documents like birth certificates, passports and certificates which end up costing money to replace down the line when they really need it.

Felix recommends that people relocate these important documents themselves and to keep it on them at all times, especially since identity theft is so common these days. Don’t risk it!

Move on a Weekday

Moving on a weekend costs more due to staff penalty rates and because this is when everybody else wants it done.

Tell your moving company that you are flexible on your move date and they can usually give you a cheaper price because of this.

This also works for your cleaning company since people tend to cancel their bookings at the last minute which means they are usually willing to do a job at a lower price just to keep themselves busy.