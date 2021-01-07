5 Ways To Stay Healthy When Working From Home

The rise of the pandemic saw millions of people around the world adapt to working from home. Working from home, for many years, has been a luxury that’s been experienced by so few. However, over the past 12 months or so, many people have been able to enjoy a work life without the stressful commute. Working from home, however, can lead to health problems, and today we’re going to give you some tips on how to avoid them and keep your fitness levels the best they can be.

Prepare your meals beforehand

One of the biggest issues that people face working from home is the fact they are so close to all of the delicious food and snacks they know are waiting for them in their kitchens. This can quickly lead to unnecessary snacking and overeating, risking obesity and many other health problems. Preparing your food for ‘work’ the night before will help reduce this, and you can create a range of healthy meals for work such as wraps, pastas, and even a hearty soup to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Protect your eyes

Being in front of a computer screen all day can have a negative impact on your eyesight, even if your vision is great. Computer screens emit a blue light which can damage your eyes and prevent you from sleeping soundly at night. Even if your eyesight is great and you don’t need glasses, it might be worth considering Bjorn blue light glasses to help protect your eyes from the harsh blue light. If you suffer with migraines, you may find you’re experiencing fewer than before!

Support your back and neck

Sitting at a desk all day isn’t the most comfortable of positions. However, slumping over isn’t going to do your neck or back any favours. Be sure to position your screen at eye level to prevent you from straining your neck, and if you struggle to sit with the correct posture, you may consider buying desk chair back support to protect your back too. Keep in mind that your desk chair can make the world of difference to how comfortable you are, so it might be worth investing in a new one.

Take a walk as often as you can

Working at home means you’re less likely to get the exercise you need, meaning you may lose muscle density and begin to feel weak. While you might be working all day, take the time to go for a walk as often as you can. This could be during your lunch break, or you might choose to take the dog for a walk after work to get your muscles moving.

Try desk exercises

Finally, if you’re worried about the lack of exercise you’re getting, then desk exercises are a great way to keep fitness levels up when you can’t physically move away from your desk. Try doing some leg reps and bottom crunches to keep your muscles moving and as an extra added challenge to your otherwise monotonous work day!