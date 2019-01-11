5 Ways To Stay Safe As A Driver

1. Avoid the phone, or go hands free

When you’re a driver, there are many things that come as potential hazards, and it can be quite scary sometimes knowing that there are so many risks to you and your loved ones out there. Whilst you will hopefully never experience a collision, it is important to ensure that you follow some simple tips, in order to make sure that you’re always ready for the unexpected, and you’re able to protect yourself and others on the road. Here are five ways to make sure that you stay safe, and get to your destination in one piece.

Whilst driving when you’re on the phone is illegal in most places anyway, there are still those who decide that the law doesn’t apply to them, or that they can manage both driving and texting or calling. It only takes a split second for something to go wrong, so stay off the phone if you want to make sure that you, and those around you, are safe. If it’s legal where you live, go hands free.

2. Be ready for the unexpected

It is easier said than done, but the biggest threat to your safety could actually be the unexpected mistakes of the drivers around you. Even if you think that you’re a good driver and you’re unlikely to crash, you should try and remember about those who aren’t as focused upon their safety as you are. If you want to stay safe, look out for potential issues, and keep your eye on the ball.

3. Keep your car at its best

As drivers, we all think we can ignore that weird noise from underneath the car until our paychecks come around, but these issues with your car could be putting you, and others, at risk. If you’ve had it checked out and it isn’t as bad as you thought, then you could put it off at the advice of a mechanic, but don’t just ignore these things until something bad happens to you or someone else.

4. Make sure that you have good contacts

If you’re going to be able to stay safe whilst you’re on the roads, you need to make sure that you have some good contacts should anything go wrong. For example, you need to know the numbers of breakdown companies, insurance companies, and of course, the emergency services should you ever need to call them. If anything does happen, having numbers for car and motorbike injury claims is also useful.

5. Always wear your seatbelt

Sure, this seems like something that people are always talking about, and you might not understand why wearing a seatbelt is such an important thing to do. However, seatbelts save people’s lives every single day, and they reduce the likelihood of death or injury by up to 50%. Forgetting to use them could cost your life, so don’t underestimate the importance of this.

So, if you want to stay safe as a driver, make sure that you follow these five simple tips, to make sure that you’re looking after yourself and others as well as you can!