5 Ways You To Be a Super Mum without Having a Burnout

Super mums make living a balanced life look so easy, without having a meltdown. They know how to juggle work, kids and hubby and still find time for the gym, sign up for charity works, host dinner parties, and maintain a great look and an amazing smile.

But women who have learnt the secrets behind being a super mum know that it doesn’t equate to moving like a flash, being stressed out, sleep-deprived and over-scheduling oneself. They know it is all about not trying to do it all, but learning to be themselves.

Here are a few tips:

1. Find your passions

What makes you a role model to your kids? If you’ve not really figured that out, it is the passion and happiness you exude. Find time to discover your passion – that activity, occupation or hobby that gives you a rush of pride, a sense of joy and accomplishment.

It really shouldn’t be that hard to work out what your passions are. Just think back to the last time you felt really on top of the world for what you had achieved or how you spent your time; and there you have it!

Next, ask yourself how you can recreate that feeling or what it would take you to put it back into your life. Once you’ve discovered your passion, put it in your schedule as your “me time” and tick as ‘important.’

2. Set a routine early on for the kids

One of the surest ways to make sure your kids are disciplined and well-behaved is to establish a routine with them early in their lives, so they always know what to do and expect. Set a fairly stable schedule for things like dinner time, church time on Sunday, time for homework and so on.

Besides making them generally disciplined and well-mannered as kids, you’ll discover that as they grow up, they’ll hardly stray from those routines and even make a habit of them.

3. Take care of yourself too

The common misconception about being a super mum is that you have to try to “do it all,” and worse, put yourself last always.

Well, for true super mums, it’s actually the reverse. And that’s not being selfish. The fact is that making yourself a priority will make you a better mum, spouse and friend because if you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of others. You remember the common saying, “You can’t give what you don’t have?” Yes, it applies here, too. So, while you try to be there for everyone, never fail to take good care of yourself too.

4. Schedule a getaway with husband

This might seem like a difficult thing to do especially if you have little kids, but you have to make the effort. It keeps you more connected with your spouse.

Target at least once a month for your special ‘day out with hubby.’ And it doesn’t have to be an overnight getaway; perhaps four or five hours of being together with your husband and away from the kids and all the everyday pressures of life. If you have older nieces and nephews or in-laws to help babysit your younger children, that’s even better.

5. Keep physically and mentally sharp

Super mums never joke with keeping a fit body and an alert mind. If you’re expecting a new baby, that’s when you even need to strengthen your muscles as a new mum.

Being pregnant gives you some experience with carrying around some extra weight, but you’ll soon be faced with more tasks totting your infant and all that gear. That’s why super mums never joke with everything that keeps them mentally and physically sharp – from making sure their diets are healthy and balanced to scheduling gym time with the family support and using supplements that stimulate workout energy.