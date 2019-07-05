5 wonders that you must absolutely see when travelling in Canada

Niagara Falls

If you're travelling to Canada soon, you're probably excitedly planning all of the amazing things you'll be doing once you arrive. Canada is one of the most amazing, most beautiful places in the world, and here we have compiled 5 wonders you absolutely must see when travelling Canada!

Niagara Falls is not your average waterfall. Niagara Falls is really the collective name for three falls that straddle the United States/Canada border, as well as the names of the New York and Ontario cities that share the border. More than 3,000 tons of water fall every second, and thousands of tourists are there to see it. Make sure you wear your favorite waterproof clothing – it’s not as fun if you don’t plan on getting wet!

The Rockies

Hiking season in the Canadian Rockies is very short. If you come sooner than in June, the most beautiful trails won’t be open any longer. You don’t want to try to fit in as much as possible. Take the time to relax and enjoy the scenery. Find your own secluded bit of land and enjoy the atmosphere, starry skies, passing elk, and other wonders.

Banff National Park

Banff is Canada’s first national park. In 1883, on the slopes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, a natural hot spring was discovered by three railway workers. The park was born! Majestic mountain scenery is the only way to describe Banff – it is truly one of Canada’s premiere destinations. Millions of visitors come here each year to enjoy the unforgettable views and activities.

Quebec City

The picturesque Old Town is a Unesco World Heritage site; a living museum of narrow cobblestone streets, with a cliff-top position above the St Lawrence River, North America’s oldest French-speaking city is a beautiful place. Just walking down the street here is a wonder to behold. The city’s historic core is unlike anyplace else in North America. History enthusiasts will especially love Québec’s 19th-century hilltop Citadelle and two museums offering graphic representations of the battles between France and Britain for control of the city.

Jasper National Park and Spirit Island

Adding a trip to Jasper National Park and Spirit Island to your itinerary will give you something else to look forward to. Make sure you bring a camera, as you’ll be able to snap some magical and unique images to show people back home! It’s only accessible by boat, and visits to the island tend to be time-limited. Get the most of your visit here by walking the short trail and then taking in the surroundings from the lovely lakeview vantage point.

Make sure you don’t miss the wonders here next time you visit Canada. You’ll be amazed at just how much beauty can be in one place! Where will you go first? Leave a comment!