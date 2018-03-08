6 Cars under $40k that depreciate slowly

A car is a depreciating asset, but by choosing the right brand and model, you can minimise the loss when you re-sell your car.

Here we’ll focus on cars you can buy brand new in 2018 for under $40,000 predicted to attract the least depreciation. From sports cars to family SUVs you’ll be able to make a purchase that protects your hip pocket.

Toyota 86

Choosing from a manual or automatic, this sports coupe is designed to give you an enjoyable and classy driving experience. Both transmissions have six-speeds and rear-wheel drive, with the manual using 8.4L/100km and the automatic 7.1L/100km.

In 2018 it has four seats and two doors, with ISOFIX points in the back seats. It’s a dynamic and fun driving experience that’s affordable too.

Subaru WRX

This sporty car has engine sound you don’t find in the Toyota 86 and a more aggressive style. Its looks are a little more ‘street-racer’ aggressive, and it also comes in under our $40,00 price tag when brand new. With four doors, the back seats are easier to access, and the boot is decent-sized. It’s a performance car that gives you space for your life’s needs.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota is a brand that’s known for reliability, so it’s no surprise that they also make the best value-holding small car too. With excellent safety features, a choice of 3 or 5 doors, and fuel economy at just 6.4L/100km, this makes a sensible city car that’s actually under $20,000.

Subaru Impreza

An alternative to an SUV and sales figures that nearly equal those of the Subaru Forester, the Impreza is a sedan, hatch or wagon with polished, simple design that’s large enough to be a practical family car.

It’s all-wheel-drive with a continuous variable transmission, using 7.2L/100km and priced under $35,000 for the top spec model.

Honda CRV

This small SUV feels super-safe to drive and makes an ideal family car, with a seven-seat option if you need extra space. It’s a spacious on-road SUV and can tow 600kg.

With continuous variable transmission and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, it uses 7.4L/100km. This compact crossover can be purchased in 2018 for $35,490.

Honda Civic Hybrid

For the environmentally conscious, the Honda Civic Hybrid is a five-seater sedan available later in 2018 for around $35,000. Sister to the Honda Civic Type R performance car, this practical car comes with a transferable seven-year warranty, adding to its resale value when you upgrade.

The hybrid drivetrain is quiet and refined, using around 5.88L/100km in mixed driving conditions.

No matter which model and make of car you choose to buy, you can retain its resale value by keeping complete service records and looking after the exterior and interior of the car.

Regularly vacuuming and wiping down surfaces, as well a thorough waxing for the exterior every few months will maintain the cars aesthetics, making it more attractive to potential buyers.

Article provided by Positive Lending Solutions