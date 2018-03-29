6 Creative Window Decal Ideas to Boost Foot Traffic to Your Store

Any good business owner is familiar with the benefits of a finely crafted window decal on a storefront window. Instead of walking past a blank window, potential customers can be tantalized by the imagery or signage you decide to put up on your windows.

But how do you know what to choose for your window decals? Do you go for the simple “SALE” in plain white or red lettering, or do you do something a little bit more unique? We’ve gathered some of the more interesting examples we could find online of stunning window decals to show you their potential.

Stunning Window Sticker and Decal Ideas for your Shop:

1) Door Decal with Reversed Out Lettering Let’s start off with a simple yet tasteful design: reversed out letters. Reversed out letters are popular because they keep it straightforward and modern while going a step beyond basic lettering.

2) Detailed Imagery and Photographic Decals

Detailed imagery and photographic decals are one of the coolest ways you can catch passersby’s attention. You can go for the hyper realistic route, like this amazing image of a bald eagle decal featured on a glass pane…

…or you can go for a more artistic approach, and draw attention to your store with detailed artistry.

This is definitely the best option if you want your window decal to go viral.

3) Smaller Images To Create An Overall Decal Design The sky’s the limit when it comes to window decal design, and the professional designers at Kwik Kopy love a good challenge. If you’re up for some outside-the-box thinking, consider using a bunch of smaller images to create a larger overall image. For example, one gym chose to use a group of exercise images to come together and fall into the shape of the word “Gym”:

4) Office Wall Decal for Privacy

In another space we loved, an office combined the need for style and privacy by designing a window decal that emphasized the word ‘Work’.

5) White and Bright Window Stickers

Maybe you want to stick with the simple and classic style that customers know and love: white lettering. There is absolutely nothing wrong with plain white letters (and nothing else) as your window decal. It creates a striking effect, combining the modern minimalist attitude with elegant and crisp text. See for yourself:

White lettering is best when you want to emphasize a single important message, like a big sale, promotion, or grand opening. When you don’t know what to choose, remember this – classic never gets old.

6) Optical Illusion wall sticker to attract attention to your store

For those times when you really want people to stop and stare at your window and wall sticker decals, there’s one way you are guaranteed to get those results: optical illusions. Optical illusions are fun; they make people laugh and take pictures to post online. Every Like and Retweet is more publicity for your store.

Ready To Get Your Window Decals?

Read more about how window decals can benefit your business, and how Kwik Kopy can help you make this happen today. We will talk with you about the perfect window or door decal design for your business, and arrange a quote quickly.