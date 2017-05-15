6 Home-Design Trends That Appeal To The Modern Woman

Share this: Twitter

Women are key decision-makers when it comes to home buying irrespective of whether they are stay-at-home moms or career women. Even though most of the builders are men, they must take into consideration the demands of the modern woman for their final products to appeal to a wider clientele. Such women also influence renovations that increase the value of the property and give it a new look. Women are not only looking for trendy designs, but also for homes that accommodate their needs. The following are common home designs that appeal to women.

1. Spacious kitchen

The kitchen is an important room for the modern women. Areas of interest will be the state and energy efficiency of the appliances, condition of the countertops and sinks. Marble countertops are the most ideal because they are easy to clean and maintain. Spacious and partitioned cabinets are also a must-have to ensure that the foods are safe. The kitchen should have aeration to ensure that it is not dumpy. Mothers also require child-proof doors to protect their kids from accidents that may occur in the kitchen. Some even prefer a work-in pantry where they can store and prepare food. Such pantries will typically include a dishwasher and sink which helps to keep the kitchen tidy.

2. Drop zone

You can store unutilized items and clutter in this space and free the other rooms for convenient usage. Some of the things you can store here are the keys, personal electronics, and mails. You can also create more room in the kitchen by storing the extra junk in this space. Some even have a junk drawer where one can place the extra set of knives, scissors, tape and stapler among other things you do not use regularly.

3. Pet Center

Caring and showing love for the pets is a woman’s work and they can only do so by having the right structures. The kennels should be easy and clean and safe from intruders. Specialized storage for food is also important to ensure that such pets get clean and healthy food. Such a setting makes the home habitable especially if one of the family members is allergic to pet dander. It also makes it easy to keep the house clean because the furniture is free from pet’s fur and bad odor from urine.

4. Modern laundry room

It is a fact that women own more clothes than men. The size of the cleaning area will thus be of much interest to women. Most of them prefer the laundry room connected directly to the bedrooms. You can easily move from the bedroom and wash your clothes without struggling. Some even prefer to convert unused bedrooms and other flexible spaces to laundry rooms. The effectiveness of the appliances in this room is another important consideration for such people.

5. Effective lighting

Electricity bills are a recurrent expenditure that takes a considerable amount of money every month. A well-lit property guarantees potential customers of security and is also easy to maintain. LED bulbs are very efficient for both the inside and outer space. You can save a lot by having the right bulbs that consume less energy but still perform exemplary. Most people prefer LED Shoebox Lights in the parking lot, walkway and the drive way because of their high performance. Proper lighting makes it easy to clean the neglected areas such as the basement and far corners in most rooms.

6. Home office

Some prefer to call it study room, but it also serves as an office. It is in this room that you can conduct online business or even finish up some projects from your office. Kids can also handle their homework from this area before heading out to play or watching their favorite TV series. The ideal office should have all the necessary equipment such as comfortable chairs, elevated table and storage space. It should be free from distractions to ensure that the users concentrate on their works.

There may be other user-specific designs depending on taste and preferences, but the above are the main ones. The designers are coming up with home designs that take into consideration the current trends and specific customer needs.