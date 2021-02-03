6 Incredible Travel Destinations in Australia

You may be itching to travel after a long period of staying put. If so, it’s time to consider the best vacation spots for that much-needed change of scenery. Whether you would prefer to sightsee, discover adventure or simply take a break, there will be a destination for you in Australia.

6. Karijini National Park

Karijini National Park is the state’s second-largest national park right in the middle of Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Experience Earth’s two billion years of natural history here, with tours and activities for all ages.

The area is incredibly mountainous and famous for its magnificent waterfalls, gauges, and slot canyons. Home to the three highest peaks in Western Australia, this location is perfect for both the ambitious climbers and laid-back ramblers. Knowing Australia’s topography is vital for those studying for a Citizenship Test, and the Karijini National Park is a great place to learn.

On top of all that, the park is home to a wide array of wildlife. Visitors will most likely spot wallabies, echidnas, and red kangaroos in the nature reserve.

5. Byron Bay

On the easternmost point of Australia’s mainland, Byron Bay lies in the state of New South Wales. An idyllic white-sand destination. Everyone has heard of it, but that’s for a reason. Once a bohemian beach spot, this popular location now attracts visitors from across the globe for its fabulous surf spots and unique lifestyle.

Due to the diversity of people that migrate there, Byron Bay is home to countless trendy bars and restaurants, so you can party the night away and flop out in the sun when you need to recharge.

4. Broome

Off the beaten track, Broome is a beautiful secluded town 2,000 kilometers from both Darwin and Perth on the northern coast of Western Australia. Jutting into the Indian Ocean on the coast of Broome is Cable Beach, known to be one of Australia’s most scenic beaches with its 22-kilometer sweep of white sand and aquamarine waters. Luxury resorts dot the area, offering a relaxing getaway filled with sunset camel rides on the beach and delicious cocktails.

If you are searching for Broome’s hidden gem, Dimalurru (Tunnel Creek) National Park is the place to explore caves and wade through shallow pools, spotting freshwater crocodiles along the way.

3. Kangaroo Island

Just off the coast of South Australia, Kangaroo Island is the country’s fifth-largest island. It is full to the brim with wildlife, including sea lions, koalas, and diverse bird species. Nature reserves protect two-thirds of the island, so much of the landscape remains untouched by civilization, bar the visitors who come to see the island’s incredible scenery.

This location is ideal for outdoor sports, as hiking, scuba diving, and sandboarding are popular activities. Dolphins and whales populate the surrounding waters, so keep an eye out for aquatic activity offshore.

2. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

People worldwide instantly recognize this national park for its immense geological formations of a signature red hue. Located in the heart of the Central Australian Desert, the park is named after the renowned sandstone monolith of Uluru and the red domes of Kata Tjuta, two of Australia’s most spectacular sites. The tallest dome of Kata Tjuta rises 546 meters above the plain.

The Anangu Aboriginal people own the site and have inhabited Central Australia for more than 30,000 years, as shown by archaeological evidence. Meaning the national park is of great historical and spiritual significance.

There are plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy, including cultural experiences, great walks, bike rides, and tours.

1. Sydney

The capital of New South Wales is distinguished by the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which arches magnificently between the North Shore and Sydney’s central business district. This city is worth visiting if only to see the landmark Sydney Royal Opera House for its gleaming white sail-shaped roof. The World Heritage site can be explored via bookable tours.

If you are chasing thrills, climbing the Harbour Bridge will surely get your blood pumping. For a more relaxed time, nearby the Harbour Bridge lies the esteemed Royal Botanic Gardens, where you can stroll through 72 acres of cultivated greenery. Sydney is also home to world-famous Bondi Beach, where surfers and sunbathers can secure a spot on the mile-long stretch of golden sand.

Shopping and dining out is a must in Sydney. The Queen Victoria Building is a five-story shopping center featuring a large glass dome with stained glass windows. Visiting this vibrant, cultural hub is something to put on the bucket-list.