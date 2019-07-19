6 Japanese Beauty Products You Should Own in 2019

Japanese skin and beauty products are well-known around the world. In fact, some of the leading brands in the market, both drugstore and luxury, have Japanese origins. There’s a reason they are loved: they work.

Even inexpensive brands give you bang for your buck because they have been proven by users time and again that they work. Japanese skin products are designed to make you feel healthy and radiant while the beauty products tend to enhance what’s there instead of covering up blemishes. No wonder Japanese women have some of the most beautiful skin in the world.

Fortunately, you can buy various Japanese cosmetics online or at local stores. Here are some of them.

Lululun Face Masks

This is a highly popular face mask among Japanese women because it is affordable and it does what it says. There are three variants for skin types in respective packaging: whitening (white), hydrating (pink), and deep moisturizing (blue). The main ingredient of all face masks is hyaluronic acid, which is an essential component in keeping the skin youthful and plump.

The Lululun face masks are safe to be used every day. In the Japanese style of convenience, you can buy them according to what you need. You can buy a week’s worth of masks, and it won’t break the bank.

Kanebo Freshel BB Cream

Not everyone likes wearing foundation especially on humid days. The Kanebo Freshel BB cream is a great alternative because it evens out the skin and provides a bit of coverage while remaining light. It’s highly blendable and offers a nonsticky finish, which is ideal for hot summer days. Furthermore, it has a high UV protection, so it can double as sunscreen.

Rohto Eye Drops

Working in front of the computer for long periods can cause your eyes to look tired, swollen, and even red. If you need a quick pick-me-up to make you look fresh before a big interview, sales pitch, or a date after work, Rohto’s eye drops will definitely come to your rescue.

These soothing eye drops can help clarify, brighten, refresh, and even moisturize the eyes. There are a lot of variations to choose from, so go for the ones that apply to you.

DHC Cleansing Oil

If you need something to fully take off your waterproof makeup or as a first step in your cleansing regimen, the DHC cleansing oil is highly recommended. Despite it being an oil cleanser, it has a water-soluble formula, so it won’t leave a sticky feeling after use. It also contains vitamins and antioxidants to nourish your skin.

Heroine Make Mascara

As peculiar as the name sounds, this mascara is considered a holy grail by many Japanese women. It promises to give you long and dramatic eyelashes like a character in a manga. It is a waterproof mascara too, so you can be sure your peepers will look full and beautiful all day long. You’ll definitely need a strong cleanser or a mascara remover to get this stuff out.

Canmake Cream Cheek

There’s nothing cute about looking pale except if it’s part of your aesthetic. Blush products can be intimidating because putting a little too much can result in clownish-looking makeup. Canmake offers a line of natural cream blushes with a variety of colors, like baby pink, soft red, and pretty corals. It is highly pigmented and blendable for that coveted rosy look.

Get Kira Kira Every Month

If you’re new to beauty and skin care, it can be a little confusing to find out what works for you. It does take a bit of time and research to build your beauty set and routine. It can cost a lot of money too especially if you buy a full-size product and find out later after a few uses that it is not suitable for your skin.

Consider getting a monthly beauty box from Japan. When you sign up for this subscription package, you are sure to receive a variety of new products to try. It will be easier for you to determine which items for the skin, the body, and the hair work for you, and it’s cheap, considering full-size products can be expensive.

What are your favorite Japanese beauty products, and what do you like about them? Share your answers below.

