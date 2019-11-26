6 Reasons to Consider Smaller Breast Implants

Finally making the decision to undergo breast augmentation is an exciting time. First, you will need to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon who can address your concerns and questions in detail – the more informed you are, the more confident you will feel.

There are also a number of decisions that need to be made during your consultation, including choosing the right implants for your frame. Implant size is a personal decision but it’s still important to work with a surgeon who takes your unique shape into account before making recommendations.

Smaller implants have become increasingly popular because they provide a more natural and subtle look. Smaller implants also have a few medical benefits as they won’t place as much strain on your back, neck and shoulders.

Why Smaller Implants are a Good Choice

1. More clothing choices

Women who already have a smaller chest size and recently underwent a change such as weight loss or pregnancy would benefit from smaller implants because their clothing is already suited to this size. Even if you had larger breasts in the past, which have since deflated, choosing a smaller implant size will leave you with more clothing choices.

2. A more natural-looking result

Breasts are one of those features that make women look and feel more feminine. Unfortunately, when breasts are too large, they can end up having a negative impact on your appearance. Smaller breast implants are more subtle, which means the results look more natural. When you work with the right surgeon, choosing smaller implants and focusing on projection is what will deliver the best results in many cases.

3. Leading an active lifestyle is easier

Dr Sharp, top breast augmentation surgeon in Brisbane, will often recommend a smaller implant size to women who enjoy leading active lifestyles. While it’s not impossible to be active with larger implants, it can lead to slight pain and general discomfort. Even if you do go the route of smaller implants, it’s still essential that your breasts be supported with the right garments if you want to prevent sagging.

4. The risks are few and far between

Another plus point of opting for smaller implants is that they generally have fewer risks. When you opt to insert larger implants, there is a risk of skin thinning and a loss of sensation. A qualified and experienced surgeon will naturally decrease these risks but they are less likely with smaller implants. Larger implants also present with a higher risk of scarring and stretch marks because of the additional tension.

5. They’re more comfortable

The last thing that you want after your breast augmentation surgery is to struggle with back or neck pain. When the breasts are overly large, it can decrease your quality of life, which is why smaller implant sizes have become increasingly popular. Many women who select larger implants will often end up changing to a smaller size later on because of the additional strain.

6. They’re just more practical

Choosing smaller implants is generally more practical overall. Adjusting to a moderate increase in size is much easier than having to recover from and adjust to larger implants. Naturally, it’s important to take every aspect of your lifestyle into account. If you have a corporate position that requires you to be in front of people quite often, choosing overly large implants could leave you feeling self-conscious.

During your consultation, your surgeon will give you the opportunity to try out different sizes, so that you can decide whether smaller implants will provide you with the results you’re looking for.