6 Things to Do Before Selling Your Car to A Wrecker

Do you have a junk vehicle lying around and taking up space? Is it too damaged to drive or even beyond repair? Before you sell your car to cash for cars company, here are 6 things we recommend you do first.

1. Empty the vehicle of belongings

It is important to check your car for any belongings – look in the glove box and underneath the seats. You never know what you might find – possibly that jewellery or gift card that went missing months ago! Any valuables could be destroyed if you leave it so it’s important to be thorough. Don’t forget to take the seat covers!

2. Remove valuable parts

There are lots of valuable parts in a car even if it is no longer drivable. You could try your luck by removing individual parts yourself such as the engine, car stereo, GPS system or alternator and selling them individually – though this could also lead to more hassle. It’s important to note that some companies might not pay for your vehicle if it is missing something like an engine and if you want to get the whole process done simply, you might just want to sell the vehicle as is.

3. Remove your vehicle’s registration plates

Selling your car to a scrap yard will require you to remove your car’s registration plates. Whereas a dealership may want to buy your vehicle with registration, a scrap yard won’t, and you need to remove them and return them to RMS for cancellation.

4. Have your car insurance cancelled

Before you sell your vehicle to a wrecker, make sure to cancel the insurance. You can even potentially get a refund if you have paid in advance! If you don’t do this, you can find yourself having to unexpectedly pay much more than you need to, and nobody wants to do that!

5. Have the paperwork worked out

Before you sell your car to a car wrecker, it is recommended you have all your paperwork ready and sorted. If not, this can lead to potential headaches in the future. You need to have your driver’s licence, keys, ownership papers and current registration papers. If you have any finance owing on the car – it is important to have the balance up to date and bring a copy of it with you.

6. Use up the rest of the fuel

If your car still works and has fuel in it, you might as well make the most of it before you sell your car! If you have a siphon pump, you can also obtain the remaining fuel from your car. Good luck!

So, there you have it: 6 useful things to do before selling your car, so that you can get the deal you deserve and avoid unnecessary costs. Happy selling!