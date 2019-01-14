6 Things You Should Know Before Making a Personal Injury Claim

After being the victim of a car accident – or another type of accident – and discovering that you have suffered a personal injury that’s susceptible to certain compensation, you will most likely decide to make a personal injury claim.

Even though the entire process behind this claim may seem somewhat difficult, having a good personal injury solicitor handling the claim will make things a lot easier. However, the success, so to say, of your personal injury lawsuit does not depend entirely on your solicitor.

This means that there are a couple of things that you have to know before making a personal injury claim. So, being aware of the following things can either make you change your mind, depending on the information you know about the accident, or help you win the claim.

1. No Automatic Right to Compensation

If you are injured, this doesn’t mean that you are entitled to compensation. Before filing a personal injury claim, you have to make sure and also bring proof that the accident/injury was caused by an individual and his/her negligent actions. For example, if you are to blame for the accident, then you can’t make a personal injury claim, as the lawsuit is made against the insurance company of the individual that’s responsible for the accident.

2. Time Limits

If you think of making a personal injury claim, then you have to think fast. In most cases, it is required that the court proceedings commence within 3 years of the date of the injury/accident. However, depending on the claim type, the time limit might be different, so it is better to get more information in this regard before making a claim.

3. Record Important Details

In order for your solicitor to make your claim successful, you will need to provide him/her with all the information you know/remember about the accident. You will have to keep a detailed record of what happened, when did it happen, where, type of injury, persons involved, witnesses, and the registration numbers of the vehicles that were involved. In short, write down everything that you can remember related to the accident.

4. Report the Accident

Whenever an accident occurs, either at work or inside shops or other types of premises, you should report it to an official – supervisor or staff member of that premises – and have them record it in the accident book. This must happen before you leave the premises. This is one of the biggest proofs, so to say, that you can bring to your solicitor.

5. Reporting Road Accident Checklist

When it comes to a road accident, you have to make sure that you are aware of everything surrounding you. Namely, write down the identification details of any of the drivers involved or any witnesses, but remember to give your own details as well. It is extremely important that you write down the vehicle registration number when the accident happens so that you can later identify the insurance company that’s responsible for a certain vehicle.

6. Keep a Record of Losses and Expenses

In order to secure the success of your personal injury claim and receive proper compensation, you should keep a record of all your losses and expenses. In this respect, remember that you have to provide evidence for any financial losses that you have claimed – for this, you can keep the receipts of any incurred expenses, such as travel expenses, damaged items, medication costs, and loss of earnings.