6 Tips for Effective Communication with Clients

Smart client communication is at the crux of a successful business. No matter how amazing your offerings are, if you fail to interact properly with clients- you can never achieve the desired conversions. Having said that, it’s to note here effective client communication is no rocket science. It’s just that you have to be careful of some basic strategies to ensure a strong impression before your potential clients.

Be an active listener

This is the golden rule for the most effective communication with clients. You have to let your clients speak. It’s absolutely possible that you know more than your client especially when s/he is not from your industry. But you should not interrupt while s/he is speaking. Let him speak to his/her heart’s content. Let him/her feel comfortable in your presence. You can resume your part only after s/he finishes his part. Interruptions from your part will make him/her feel uncomfortable in your presence. And a dissatisfied or uncomfortable client is bad for any business.

Do your homework

You should always equip yourself with the knowledge of your client’s background when you are going for an official meeting. This is especially important when you are meeting your client for the first time. In fact, the background knowledge will be immensely helpful to frame a proper conversation with your client. In other words, the data would enable you to customize your conversation as per your client’s interests and background.

Note preferred means of communication

You have to be open to different means of communication to cater to preferred means of communication of your client. For example, older or senior clients may prefer in-person or on-phone communication instead of communication via high end technologies. On the other hand, if your client is a millennial, s/he may be comfortable with online chats or Skype conversation.

Personalize your conversation

Communication pros always stress on personalizing communication to make your client feel more comfortable with you. For example, if your client is from another country- you can at least greet your client in his/her language. It will immediately make him/her feel closer to you. It’s common human psychology to conduct business with those we feel close to.

No excessive technical jargon

Too much of technical jargon during conversation may leave your client confused, especially if s/he is not from your industry. You have to talk in a language that your client understands. Keep things simple and smooth. Excessive technical stuff makes things unnecessarily heavy. The bottom-line is you should only use technical jargon where it is actually needed.

Be courteous and polite

You should always maintain poise and grace while communicating with your client. A courteous approach is important even when your client is saying wrong or negative things. If you ever find yourself in any such situation, keep cool and try to explain the matter politely. You cannot ever be rude to your clients.

