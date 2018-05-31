6 Wonderful Summer Beauty Tips To Follow

|
It’s all about the glow
Bonus tip III – Clean out your closet. Now is the time to head to the consignment shops and trade some of the spring clothes you are not crazy about for some really cool pieces to spruce up your wardrobe. Don’t forget to look through your jewelry and handbags too. This is a great way to get a new look for little or no money. Sometimes, you will even make money.
Get busy. Get your haircut, refresh your makeup and clothes. You will have a whole new look just in time to meet the summer days ahead.