6 Wonderful Summer Beauty Tips To Follow

It’s all about the glow Beauty tip 1: Gel Nails

If you have not gotten a gel nail polish kit yet, you are behind the times. Gel nail colors are amazing. From the lightest pastels to glitter, and nudes, you have to use gel nails this summer. Not only are the colors awesome, but the finish is diamond hard. It takes minutes to give yourself a professional grade manicure, and they last for up to two weeks. Pastels are going to be the rage for summer, but you will also see a lot of nail art and a bit of glam. Beauty tip 2: Bronzing and contouring

Bronzing and contouring have been a hot trend all winter, but don’t stop now. Be sure you get the right tones to match your skin and don’t forget to add skin glow cream. You want to look light, and fresh with a hint of sparkle. A sunkissed glow is a great look for your summer completion. Of course, you want to go with a natural shade. Go just a shade darker than your skin. Nothing will ruin your look more than a bronzer that is too dark. Beauty tip 3: Team Up

There is an old saying, “springtime bodies make summer hotties.” Summer will be here before you know it and with it, bathing suits, shorts, and cut little mini dresses. So gather up your friends and set up a team. Consider dancing, yoga, jogging, or biking. Do it up right with team warm up jackets from Move U. Don’t stop short on this venture. Make sure you eat a balanced diet with enough protein to fuel your body. Limit your carbs and sugars. That will be the first fuel your body will use which means it will burn that instead of stored fat. Also be sure to keep yourself hydrated. Water will keep your skin moist, your organs functioning, and your hunger under control. Beauty tip 4: Summer is coming in with a bang!

Bangs are the hair-trend of summer 2018. The bangs will be long with a fringey cut. You will see the long side-swept bang. You will also see the tapered fun bangs with long layers. These bangs will do great with the short pixie cuts and with the long and loose styles. Bonus tip I – if you wear long hair look for scrunchies. They are back and they are big, bold, and beautiful.

Beauty Tips number 5: brush up on your brushes

Now is the time to give your makeup brushes a good cleaning. Clean away your dark winter shades. Replace your sponges and clean any makeup essentials (beauty bag, broken pieces, and outdated colors). Beauty tip number 6: Put on a bright smile

There is nothing more beautiful than your smile. Summer means you are outside more. When you smile, you want your teeth to be their whitest. Make an appointment with your dentist for a check-up and professional teeth cleaning. Bonus Tip II – Don’t forget your feet. Soon you will be reaching for your cutest sandals. You will see what a harsh winter, thick socks, and warm boots did. Make an appointment to have a good pedicure. Get rid of the dead and thick skin. Have your feet moisturized and your toenails done. You will feel beautiful. Bonus tip III – Clean out your closet. Now is the time to head to the consignment shops and trade some of the spring clothes you are not crazy about for some really cool pieces to spruce up your wardrobe. Don’t forget to look through your jewelry and handbags too. This is a great way to get a new look for little or no money. Sometimes, you will even make money.