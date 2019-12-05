7 Best Edible Flowers for Your Garden

We know that flowers look pretty, and their outlook and scent give a lot of comfort to our senses, but they have a utility beyond proposals and other expressions of love . What often gets forgotten is that flowers are attached to plants, and in our daily lives, we eat a lot of vegetarian food.

Therefore, we must know the edible utility of different flowers as well, which are growing in our backyard. We have compiled a list of best edible flowers that provide both service and aesthetics for your garden.

1. Cornflowers:

Cornflowers do not only make your garden look good with their vivacious blue color but also have a very distinct taste as well. If your kitchen ends up being short of cloves in your home, use cornflowers because they have a similar tone of flavor.

2. Nasturtiums:

Nasturtium does not only have visual aesthetics; it is a multifaceted flower in its utility. It can perform vital functions like attracting pollinators in your garden and also is an excellent condiment for salads as it has a peppery taste. Even its seeds can be pickled and devoured with different kinds of foods.

3. Dandelions:

Dandelions do look dashing, but their less known utility is that the young dandelions hit the sweet notes on our taste buds, almost like honey. Make sure that you chose young dandelions over mature ones as the latter ones are bitter.

4. Calendula:

Calendula has vivid colors, but it also offers a whole range of utilities as it can be used to make cocktail and kinds of vinegar, and in case you run out of saffron, it can be used as an alternative.

5. Tulip Petals:

Feminine in outlook, Tulips are gorgeous in their beauty and adds a lot of glory to your garden, but beyond that, they can be used as a handy condiment in salads. Not only that, it adds a different dimension to our salads but also gives them a different hue.

There is a controversy over whether the whole tulip flower is edible, as it is stated that the bulb is not edible. Therefore, do not risk eating the bulb, but be sure to eat the petals as they are safe.

6. Sunflowers:

Sunflowers represent the serenity of summers and add a peculiar hue to your garden, but they are edible as well. The sunflowers seeds are not only tempting for the pollinators but are also tempting for our palette as they can be eaten in several ways.

7. Elder Flowers:

Let us not forget about some woody plants as they also bear flowers which have a lot of utility. The elderflower has a beautiful centerpiece that can be batter-fried and have a great taste.

We hope that this list will help you try out these flowers not only as a garden utility but also as a kitchen utility. Now, do not waste time and buy these flowers for your garden, and you can also get them delivered at your home by flower delivery Sydney.

There is also a number of other flowers that are edible, but be careful to go beyond this list because some flowers are lethal to consume.