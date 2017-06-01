7 Digital Age Career Paths That Are Becoming More Popular with Women

Share this: Twitter

I recently encountered a piece that spoke about a woman and a man working in the same company, who switched email addresses just for the fun of it, only for a certain amount of time. The guy was very surprised with how long it took him to communicate via mail as a woman, because clients were doubtful, suspicious, and in need of a second opinion usually – of course, a man’s.

We’re all familiar with the fact that female employees have lower paychecks for the very same job description and this is a subject that’s been all over the news, but we can’t seem to move a step away from raising awareness about it.

The digital economy is a fruitful market when it comes to women employment. Considering the fact that their geographical location isn’t an issue, women from all around the world can step away from their poor economy and develop careers in the digital area. According to the latest research, the popularity of the following professions seems to be on the rise, and each one of them should offer a satisfying yearly income, as well as room for progress.

Data Analyst

Being a data analyst comes down to turning numbers into words. By having an overview of the overall data that regards market research, logistics, or sales numbers for example, you should help companies make better decisions.

Depending on whether you have a bachelor’s or a master’s degree, your paycheck should range from $40,000 to $80,000. Of course, there are different kinds of experts in this field, and you can perfect your skills in financial, marketing, or operational areas for example.

Technical Architect

To be good at this profession, you’ll need to possess detailed knowledge about technologies like UNIX, Oracle, SQL Servers, and TCP/IP, because your job description will require from you to define the entire structure of a system or a program.

Apart from that, it will be necessary for you to be included in the whole project, every part of it, including acting like a project manager, as well as making sure that assignments are properly distributed and that their progress is within the previously determined deadlines. The average paycheck on a global scale is about $100,000 (USD).

CEO

It seems like everyone in the world wants to become a CEO, because it’s considered that you can do anything you want and still pose as an important authority figure. This is a wrong conclusion completely because this job comes with many responsibilities, and a lot of stress and pressure accordingly.

There is some freedom, and as a Chief Executive officer, you can create your own task schedule, but there are very demanding assignments which need to be delivered. So, you need to select the course and develop a detailed strategy for the future of the whole business, determine the inner policy of a company that includes the regulation of cultural and behavioral values, create and be in charge of the executive team, and be responsible for the overall capital.

I think you’ll agree with me that this job requires some surreal multitasking skills. Of course, being able to deliver everything mentioned above comes with a very satisfying monetary award – the pay scale of CEOs ranges from $74,527 to $422,492 (USD).

Reputation Manager

This is a relatively new profession and it needs people who excel in it. Being properly ranked online determines the amount of work your company will have in the future, and considering the fact that checking this data and building popularity is a full time job, it’s necessary to have an employee who’s dedicated to it.

This job is a mixture of CEO and PR tasks – a reputation manager has to be more than literate when it comes to search engines and their functioning on the one hand, and they need to be able to determine your brand’s image and represent it online. The average paycheck is about $60,000 (USD).

Video Game Designer

Although it’s considered that gaming is a male hobby, statistics show otherwise – the male/female percentage of gamers is balanced. Therefore, if you have affinities towards spending your free time playing, perhaps you should cash that in.

Considering that your job would be to come up with aesthetically appealing designs in various forms, creativity is an absolute must when it comes to becoming a video game designer. Apart from that, you’ll have to know your way around various pieces of softwares so you should browse through lists of animation schools and start educating yourself. You can expect a pay range from $45,320 to $129,700 (USD).

Information Security Analyst

The growth of IT companies hasn’t gone unnoticed, and the more a business is visible on the world map, the more it gets vulnerable by becoming a target of security breaches. The job description of an information security analyst includes developing appropriate security systems which are capable of protecting the network of a company from cyber attacks, and keeping all data private and safe.

Constant testing of recovery systems and risk assessment is another part of this job and I’m sure you see that it requires a keen eye for detail and enviable levels of responsibility. The average salary that comes with this profession is about $60,000 (USD).

Online Tutoring

By being present on freelancing platforms, you can find a very interesting range of jobs among which there’s online tutoring. Being hired as a tutor of the English language won’t require more from you than a high school diploma and, if patience is your strong suite, you can have a lot of fun teaching kids worldwide about the basics. The average yearly salary is $40,140 (USD).

Each of the jobs listed above requires different levels of education and different affinities, so there is a variety to choose from. Not only that approaching digital market will empower women worldwide and their social status, but it will also have a very positive impact on the global economy by bringing in income and helping out the local economy in poor countries. The only thing left here is to take the first step.