7 Health-wise Secrets for Working Parents to Maintain Health

Between the demands and stress of your job, your partner, and your children, it is difficult to make time to prioritise your health as a working parent. Fortunately, making healthy choices can actually improve your focus and stamina for both your job and at home. These are the best ways for busy parents to stay healthy.

Meal Prep for the Week

Creating a family meal prep routine is a great way to avoid processed foods and get your kids involved in the kitchen. Before the start of the week, plan for all the major family meals and make meals that you can freeze or put in the refrigerator. Choose ingredients that you can use across recipes to reduce the number of items you need to buy.

Track Your Fitness

You can easily overestimate the effort you put into your health if you do not monitor your efforts. Use a fitness journal or an app to record your food and exercise. Many mobile apps and watches can also help you track your steps. Keep track of how much time you spend exercising each week and record the types of food you eat.

Maintain Insurance

If you buy health insurance, you can avail of lots of ways to keep yourself healthy with your busy life. Insurance can act as a motivator to maintain good health because you can save money based on your habits and health. It also guarantees that you can afford to see your GP for more wellness visits. Many insurers also regularly send out health tips.

Create a Meditation Practice

The combined information from MeditationCapsules and Smiling Minds, 2 Australian organisations that offer mindfulness coaching to schools, show that over 7500 teachers are using mindfulness. High amounts of stress can make your immune system weak, increase your risk of heart-related disorders, and cause anxiety and depression.

Combat the health risks imposed by stress by creating a meditation practice. Aim for five to ten minutes each day. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. You can even try mentally drawing attention to each part of your body to keep your focus.

Perform Shorter Workouts

You can use your lunch break or time before or after work to squeeze in physical exercise. Short but intense workouts, such as interval training, are just as effective as longer workouts. Even half an hour a few times a week can help you stay healthy. Support your partner by encouraging one another and making sure each one of you has time to work out each week.

Get Enough Sleep

Especially if you have very young children, it is hard to get enough sleep. Just as your children have a bedtime routine, create one for yourself as well. Go to bed at the same time each night, reduce screen time before bed, avoid caffeine and sugar, and find a way to relax at the end of the night. Find what works for you.

This could include another meditation session or reading a book or magazine. In fact, in Australia, it’s potential to send your kids to one thing known as “sleep school“. This can be a (usually) government-subsidized program within which parents learn techniques to assist their babies to sleep through the night.

It can be extremely difficult to make time for your health needs when you are a working parent. When you prioritise your health, you actually make your home life better by ensuring you can engage with your children and partner more. Use these tips to keep healthy and balance work and family.

Make Exercise a Family Affair

Parents in Australia take an additional relaxed approach to parenting than their American counterparts. This is often as a result of less of attention on politeness in Australian society, that impacts however parents act with their youngsters.

Get in longer exercise periods by exercising with your children. Look at local events and register as a family for a 5k walk. Go for a light hike and teach your children good health habits while enjoying the natural setting around you. You can even teach young children simple yoga moves that you can all do as a family. Unplug from your work on the weekends and make active plans with the whole family.