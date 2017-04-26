7 Online Businesses One Can Start On A Budget in 2017

Share this: Twitter

When most people hear of a business venture, a physical office and huge investments regarding stock come to their mind. It is not a must to incur all those costs courtesy of the modern technology. You can start an online business, with a virtual office and no stock at all. Making money direct from the comfort of your couch requires just hard work and dedication. The following are profitable online business ideas that can bring you huge returns.

Social Media Consultant

Most big businesses do not have enough time to handle their various social media accounts. Such businesses, however, realize the importance of social media marketing and do not want to be left out. Such a company will hire a social media manager to share new posts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest just to mention a few. You need to schedule and screen the posts thoroughly before you share them with followers. You just need a computer with a stable internet connection to handle this business.

Affiliate Marketing

There are tens of thousands of companies that are willing to share their profits with you if another person uses your link to make a purchase from their site. If you are a gamer, you can make money by reviewing games and recommending others to buy. The good thing about affiliate marketing is that you can follow your passion and still make money. You can also fit in this area if you are an expert in a certain area, let say hardware or software specialist. You do not have to stock the goods you are advertising. The retailers have their terms of service which you should follow.

Blogger

Most people use blogs as a platform to reach out to others. A blog can generate income through paid ads such Google AdSense, selling of advertising space and selling physical products and services. You can provide elaborate descriptions of such products as you wish because you own the blog and there are no limitations. You just need to purchase a domain name and establish a loyal following. Many believe it is best to buy a country level TLD, such as a domain name .NZ for New Zealand. .co.uk for UK for example. Set a posting schedule and always ensure that you have quality content.

Virtual Assistant

Many businesses require someone to moderate comments on blog posts, respond to customer queries, book appointments, and edit/publish new posts on a regular basis. Such a business does not necessarily require a full-time employee to handle such tasks. Virtual assistance comes in handy in such instances and does all the work that a personal assistance can do. The firm will save on costs such as employee benefits and salaries because they will hire a virtual assistance only when a need arises.

Business Coaching

Most startups are always looking for someone who can hold their hand in their early stages of growth. You can become a business coach to such people by offering advice based on market research and trends. You have to carry out intensive research to give accurate information and build a reputation. You can market your skills on professional platforms such as LinkedIn. Ensure you link up with other professionals as you mentor your clients.

Editing and Proofreading

People are always looking for editors who can make their work more presentable. For instance, someone who needs to publish books in a foreign language will require a proofreader. Such a person wants to build his\her online credibility and reputation and will thus require thorough screening from someone who understands that language. You can market your skills through social media, blog or even freelancing websites.

Sell eBooks

If you want to reach out to thousands of people, you can put in writing. There are many eBook topics such as spirituality, relationships, marriage, business, personal development, career and politics among many more others. Ensure that your book solves problems that people face on a daily basis. Listing your work on online stores such as eBay or Amazon is among the numerous ways that you can market your eBook.

There are many other online jobs that one can handle, but some require training. Some tasks like web design, graphics design, and Search Engine Optimization require expertise. You have to understand the challenges of a new business and come up with coping tactics.